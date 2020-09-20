Sept. 7

• Patricia Ann Moya, 36, arrested in connection with failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance.

• Darien Cade Hebison, 20, arrested in connection with assault on family or household - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury x2.

• Amy Leigh Barton, 39, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Cody Nathaniel Smith, 27, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Kenia Elena Melendez, 25, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Justin Michael Woosley, 32, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

Sept. 8

• Christian Lynn Tucker, 40, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Halie Dionne Freemyer, 29, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Cameo Michelle Hughes, 38, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Travis Timothy Harris, 20, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Darien Cade Hebison, 20, arrested in connection with no contact order violation.

Sept. 9

• Tristan Blake White, 23, arrested in connection with theft by receiving (warrant).

• Drew J. Nixon, 29, arrested in connection with violation of probation/parole.

• Lillie Hope Fields, 20, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Crystal Rebecca Alegria, 40, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Kali Sean-Frisby, 24, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Steven John Hays, 58, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Margaret Mary Fields, 41, cited in connection with failure to appear x2.

Sept. 10

• Brenda Renae Murphy, 45, arrested in connection with battery in the third degree; residential burglary.

• Donna Ray McConnell, 69, cited in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle, shoplifting.

Sept. 11

• Sammy Antonio Valladares, 52, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member; terroristic threatening x2; interference with emergency communications second degree.

• Kyle W. Robertson, 27, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury; disorderly conduct.

• Adrian Armando Hernandez, 21, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Sept. 12

• Robert Eugene Burdick Jr., 38, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

• Mason James Whorton, 18, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Morgen Elizabeth Knight, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Kimberly Sue Huchingson, 53, arrested in connection with forgery; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• David Carl Shirley, 39, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; possession of a controlled substance; following to closely.

Sept. 13

• Dale Edwin Shaffer, 63, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; DWI, refusal to submit to test; when lighted lamps required.

• Salvador Gallardo, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Shelly Kay Brown, 57, cited in connection with failure to appear.