The Siloam Springs eighth-grade football team improved to 3-0 Thursday with a 24-20 win at Rogers Elmwood.

Mikey McKinley scored two touchdowns on special teams returns for the Panthers.

Speared by key blocks from Uriel Padilla, Brock Nall, Dane Marlatt and Ramon Loyo, McKinley returned the opening kick 80-yards for a touchdown. The Panthers led 8-0 after Gio Flores ran in the two-point conversion.

McKinley had a 73-yard punt return for a touchdown and Flores again ran in the two-point conversion for a 16-0 lead in the first quarter.

McKinley also had an interception on defense to end the first half as Siloam Springs led 16-6.

Elmwood pulled within 16-14 in the fourth quarter, but Kimber Haggard broke several tackles and ran for a 15-yard touchdown run to put the Panthers up 24-14 with 4:23 left.

Elmwood scored late to pull within 24-20, but Siloam Springs recovered the onside kick attempt.

Carlos Sandoval and Flores had interceptions on defense for the Panthers.

Elmwood won the seventh-grade game 14-0 as the seventh-grade Panthers dropped to 0-3 overall.

Max Carter and Fabian Lara had a pair of touchdown saving tackles, while Tristan Anglin had some strong runs, according to coach Dwain Pippin.

Jayden Hooten had two tackles for loss and caused a fumble. Stewart Schwaninger recovered a fumble.

Up next

The seventh-, eighth-, and ninth-grade teams are back in action Thursday at Farmington.