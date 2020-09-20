By Graham Thomas

Staff Writer

Greenwood swept Siloam Springs in 5A-West Conference volleyball action on Thursday night, but the Lady Panthers didn't make it easy for the Lady Bulldogs in the third set.

After losing 25-9 and 25-8 in the first two sets, Siloam Springs appeared to be on the verge of sending the match to a fourth set, leading 24-22 after a kill from Makenna Thomas and a solo block from Gracie Greer.

The Lady Bulldogs rallied to score the next four points and win the third set 26-24 and finish the sweep.

"The third game I was really proud with how they responded," said Siloam Springs coach Joellen Wright. "Coach (Jessica) Merrill challenged them to swing big. Then we made some adjustments in the middle. That helped a lot with the energy."

After big wins in the first two sets, Greenwood coach Jennifer Golden said she made some lineup changes in the third set to get some playing time for some of her younger players.

By the end of the set, the Lady Bulldogs (6-1, 3-0) were needing help from their seasoned veterans, including 6-foot-1 Larkin Luke and 6-foot-7 Hannah Watkins.

"Momentum is everything," Golden said. "They started off with two great points and that kind of snowballed on us."

Watkins' kill pulled Greenwood within 24-23, and Luke tied the game at 24 with an ace. Two straight kills from Caylee Ciesla finished off the win for Greenwood.

"Siloam did a great job," said Greenwood coach Jennifer Golden. "I liked the way they came out and played hard in that third set. They made us earn it. I appreciated that."

Watkins finished with 12 kills to lead Greenwood, while Myiah McCoy added eight kills and Luke had seven kills, three blocks and three aces for the Lady Bulldogs.

Anna Johnson had 32 assists, nine digs and three aces for Greenwood, while Jocelyn Sewell had 13 digs and two aces. Sami Stilley had 10 digs and Maddi Pugh nine digs.

Thomas led Siloam Springs (0-9, 0-4) with nine kills and seven assists. Anna Wleklinski had 13 assists and six digs for the Lady Panthers.

Clara Butler and Sophia Lange each had four kills for Siloam Springs, with Lange chipping in seven digs.

Hanna Fullerton had eight digs, while Micah Curry had seven digs and Maggie Torres five digs.

Greer finished with two solo blocks. Curry, Emma Norberg, Torres and Fullerton each had an ace.

The Lady Panthers dropped a 5A-West Conference match on the road Tuesday at Greenbrier 3-0.

Siloam Springs is scheduled to return to conference action Tuesday at Russellville.