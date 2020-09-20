Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Wyandotte quarterback, left, Brady Lofland looks to make a play as Colcord defenders Eyan Williams, No. 7, and Michael McCain, No. 52, converge on the play during Friday's game.

COLCORD, Okla. -- The Colcord (Okla.) Hornets had no problem shaking off an early turnover in Friday's home opener against Wyandotte.

The Hornets threw an interception on their first offensive play, but went on to pile up 575 yards of offense in a 52-14 rout of the Bears in a non-confernece game at Colcord High School.

Colcord held Wyandotte to just 82 yards defensively and improved to 3-0 heading in to District A-8 play this week.

"We worked all week in practice just fixing our mistakes from last week," said Colcord coach Austin Martin. "We wanted to tighten up our defense and execute better on offense. Special teams, we had some hiccups tonight, but we thought overall our kids played faster and harder this week."

After throwing the early pick, Colcord recovered a Wyandotte fumble and got the ball back. Stormy Odle threw a 44-yard pass to Hayden Duncan down to the 9, and Odle scored on a 1-yard run two plays later to give the Hornerts a 6-0 lead.

Odle returnd a Wyandotte punt 48 yards to the 7-yard line to set up the Hornets' next possession which ended with a two-yard run by Trey Duncan to go up 12-0.

Odle got loose for a 67-yard touchdown run to make it 19-0 at the end of the first quarter.

The Hornets went to work in the air in the second quarter as quarterback Stone Mayberry, who threw the early interception, completed 8 of 11 passes in the quarter for 125 yards.

Mayberry threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Davis for a 26-0 lead.

Mayberry's 28-yard pass to Eyan Williams set up a 32-yard touchdown run by Odle for a 33-0 lead.

Wyandotte's Daxtor Baker put the Bears (1-1) on the board with a 82-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, but Colcord answered as Mayberry found Davis again for a 47-yard touchdown with 37 seconds remaining before halftime.

Mayberry threw a 71-yard touchdown pass to Trey Duncan to open the third quarter and he hit Davis later in the third for a 66-yard touchdown pass for a 52-6 lead.

The bulk of the second half was played with a running clock.

Wyandotte scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter when Baker ran for a 25-yard score.

Odle led the Hornets in rushing with eight carries for 133 yards, while Gabe Winfield had five carries for 60 yards in the second half. Overall, Colcord rushed 22 times for 256 yards.

Mayberry completed 11 of 16 passes for 275 yards and four touchdowns.

Davis caught four passes for 139 yards and two scores.

Brayden Sanders led Wyandotte with 49 rushing yards on 11 carries, while Baker had 45 yards on eight carries.

The Hornets are back in action Friday at Central Salliaw to open District A-8 play.

"Starting districts up, we're playing Central Sallisaw this week," Martin said. "Now they count. So even though we're 3-0, now from here on out they count. We've just got to keep working and go one game at a time."

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Colcord quarterback Stone Mayberry, left, looks to pass during Friday's game against Wyandotte, Okla.