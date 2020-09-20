After having their season delayed two weeks because of covid-19, the Kansas Comets came out Friday and picked up a 17-14 win at Westville, Okla.

The Comets trailed 8-0 when Easton Wiggins put them on the board with a 27-yard field goal in the second quarter to close within 8-3.

William Hall ran for a five-yard touchdown later in the quarter as Kansas took a 10-8 lead at halftime.

The Comets went up 17-8 in the fourth quarter on a 10-yard touchdown run by Wiggins.

Westville added a fourth quarter touchdown to set the final score.

Kansas is back in action Friday against Claremore Sequoyah to open District 2A-8 play this week.

Watts 30, Wesleyan Christian 25

Watts improved to 3-0 on Friday with a 30-25 win over Wesleyan Christian.

The Engineers led 16-6 at halftime and 22-12 going into the fourth quarter.

Watts is back in action on Oct. 2 at Dewar.

Webbers Falls 44, Oaks 14

The Oaks-Mission Warriors lost 44-14 to Webbers Falls on Friday in the Warriors' first game since Aug. 28.

Oaks' game against Watts on Sept. 11 was canceled because of covid-19 concerns.

Oaks is back in action at home next week against Maud.