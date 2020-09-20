Sign in
Ninth-grade volleyball loses to Purple, beats West by Graham Thomas | September 20, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

From Staff Reports

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade volleyball team dropped to 6-2 overall Thursday night after a 2-0 loss to Fayetteville Purple inside Panther Activity Center.

Purple won the first match 25-15 and then completed the sweep 25-16.

On Tuesday, the freshmen won 2-1 at Bentonville West. The Lady Panthers won the first match 25-23, lost the second 25-18 before winning the third 16-14.

The eighth-grade team defeated Rogers Oakdale 2-1 (25-21, 22-25, 15-11) on Tuesday. The eighth-grade B team also defeated Oakdale 25-17.

On Monday, the eighth-graders lost at Bentonville Grimsley 2-1 (20-25, 25-18, 16-14). The B team won its match 21-12 in a timed contest.

The seventh-graders defeated Oakdale 2-0 (25-6, 25-4) on Tuesday. The seventh-grade B team played 1 1/2 sets and won both 25-18, 21-14.

On Monday, the seventh-grade team defeated Grimsley 25-13, 25-8, while the B team split two sets, winning 25-17 and losing 25-17.

Up next

The ninth-graders are back in action on Tuesday at Bentonville.

The seventh- and eighth-graders are back in action Monday at home against Pea Ridge.

