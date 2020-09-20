Penny M. Gallego

Penny M. Gallego, 97, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Sept. 13, 2020, at Siloam Springs Regional Medical Center.

She was born Dec. 8, 1922, in Stockton, Calif., to Joseph and Emily Silva. She worked in retail.

She was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters.

She is survived by three children, Jerry Espinosa, Craig Gallego and Howard Gallego, all of Stockton, Calif., and Linda DeCandia of Siloam Springs; eight grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

No services are planned to this time.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Helen Kathleen Hipp

Helen Kathleen Hipp, 70, of Gentry, Ark., died Sept. 16, 2020, at her home.

She was born in Atikokan, Ontario, Canada, to Paul Croswell and Charlotte Sisco Croswell. She graduated from Newport Harbor High School in California. She married Johnny Hipp on Nov. 11, 1978, in Paradise, Calif. She worked as a beautician and was a caretaker. The couple lived in Phoenix, Ariz., before moving back to Gentry in 2003. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs, Ark.

She was preceded in death by a son, Clinton Douglas Hipp.

She is survived by her husband; daughters, Joni Cecile Hipp, Kathleen Hipp and Lakyn Hipp; four grandsons; one granddaughter; four great-grandsons; and one great-granddaughter.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Debra Francine Neal

Debra Francine Neal, 65, died Sept. 17, 2020, at Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, Ark.

She was born May 30, 1955, in Sweet Home, Ore., to L.M. "Tom" Smith and Opal Reynolds-Smith. She married Everette "Doyle" Neal on Jan. 21, 1972, in Siloam Springs, Ark. She was a homemaker. She enjoyed reading, watching game shows or soap operas, especially Christmas Hallmark, and spending time with family.

She is survived by her mother, Opal Smith; her husband of 48 years, of the home; one son, James Neal and wife Kaytlind of Westville, Okla.; one daughter, Debbie Green of Siloam Springs; three brothers, Larry Smith, Tommy Smith, both of Oregon, and C.J. Smith of Texas; five sisters, Elizabeth Ann Thomason of Bentonville, Ark., Doris Smith of Siloam Springs, Toni Thomason of Siloam Springs, Yvonne Claunch of Oregan and Kathy Smith of Oregon; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at Old Union Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ark.

An online guest book is available at www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Daniel R. Peachey

Daniel R. Peachey, 82, of Maysville, Ark., died Sept. 15, 2020, at Highlands Health Care in Bella Vista, Ark.

He was born Sept. 17, 1937, in Pennsylvania to Emanuel and Mattie Peachey. He married Bertha Byler on Nov. 21, 1957, and he was a farmer. He was a member of the Church of God in Christ, Mennonite in Gentry.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, infant son and one grandson.

Survivors include five daughters, Esther Nichols and husband Kendall of Powell, Wyo., Leah Peachey and husband Elmer of Maysville, Ark., Martha Hagelberger and husband Scott of Cumberland, Wis., Bertha Wenger and husband Lavern of Cumberland, and Lavina Unruh and husband Joe of Minerva, Ohio; five sons, Emanuel Peachey and wife Nancy of Belleville, Pa., Cristie Peachey and wife Jodi of Alexandria, Pa., and Daniel Peachey and wife Tamara of Colcord, Okla.; 36 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Lydia Peachey of Belleville, Nancy Swarey of Allensville, Pa., and Annie Detweiler and husband Samuel of Rockville, Ind.; and a brother, Jacob Peachey of Belleville.

Funeral services were Sept. 18, 2020, at Gentry Mennonite Cemetery in Gentry, Ark.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, Ark., is in charge of arrangements.