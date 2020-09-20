Siloam Springs School District reported six active covid-19 cases on Friday and John Brown University reported two last week.

Five school district students and one staff member had positive active cases on Friday morning, according to the school's website, siloamschools.com. A total of 47 students and four staff members were identified as probable close contacts and were on quarantine as of Friday, the website stated.

Since school began on Aug. 24, the district has reported a cumulative total 22 covid-19 cases, the site stated.

JBU reported one active student case and one active employee case for the week of Sept. 12 through 18, according to the university website, jbu.edu. The student is isolating at home, the website stated.

Zero students or staff members were in Arkansas Department of Health-directed quarantine for exposure during the week, but six students and three staff members were in preliminary observation awaiting ADH contact tracing, the site stated.

Five of the students were under observation at home and one student was being observed on campus, it stated.

JBU has reported a cumulative total of 29 covid-19 cases this fall, the website states.

Twenty-six new cases were reported inside the geographic area of the Siloam Springs School District last week and 22 new cases were reported in the community of Siloam Springs, according to the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement website, achi.net.

Coronavirus statistics on the Siloam Springs School District website are updated daily.

Statistics on the JBU website are updated each Friday.