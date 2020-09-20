Siloam Springs High School is moving forward with homecoming celebrations this week although events will look a bit different this year.

Spirit week begins Monday, leading up to an assembly, coronation and a football game against the Van Buren Pointers on Friday evening.

The school is following Arkansas Department of Health guidelines for homecoming festivities, according to Principal Rob Lindley.

"We want students to have as much experience outside the academic setting as we possibly can," he said. "We understand that due to the pandemic, things have to change, so instead of focusing on what the students do not get afforded to them, we want to create new opportunities."

The theme for homecoming this year will be "2020: The Start of Something New," according to Beth Peevyhouse, student council advisor.

There will not be any official parade or dance, but the student council is still planning spirit week dress-up days throughout the week, she said.

An assembly with the senior class and families of the court and senior band members will take place at 2 p.m. on Friday on the football field, according to teacher Cindy Stinnett. The event will be live-streamed for the rest of the student body to watch from their classrooms, she said.

Senior football players will be escorting homecoming maids during the assembly from six feet away and both maids and escorts will be wearing masks, Lindley said.

Tickets for the assembly will be given to participants to share with their families, he said. Family members will be seated on the home side of the bleachers while senior class members will be seated on the away side, he said. Everyone will be required to wear masks for the event, he said.

Coronation will take place at 6:25 p.m., Lindley said. This year maids will be escorted by a family member or significant adult in their life so that they will not be required to wear masks for the ceremony but can if they want to, he said.

The evening event will also be ticketed and those who would like to attend are asked to purchase tickets ahead of time on the school's athletic department website, Lindley said. Because seating is limited to 1,100, the event is expected to sell out quickly, he said.

During a time when there is a lot of inconsistency and unknown in the world, it's important to continue activities that keep life feeling like normal, said Katie Stout, student council vice president. The student council is working diligently to make the next week the best it can be, she said.

"Homecoming is probably the biggest event that our school does and it's an exciting week for everyone," she said. "Even though it may look different this year, it gives students and our community something to look forward to. These festivities are a reminder of hope, as we continue into a school year with blind expectation of what will happen."