On Sept. 17, Siloam Springs police took Donald Mouse Jr., 19, into custody for allegedly committing a string of burglaries that night, according to a press release from Captain Derek Spicer.

Mouse was arrested in connection with breaking or entering x5; criminal mischief x5; felony theft of property and possession of a controlled substance, Spicer said. He was also charged in connection with robbery and battery third degree that occurred on Sept. 14, Spicer said.

Charges of aggravated robbery; aggravated assault and theft of property are pending, Spicer said. Mouse is also a person of interest in two other aggravated robberies, Spicer said. These investigations are ongoing.

Mouse is currently being held in the Benton County Jail on a $50,000 surety bond.