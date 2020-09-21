Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Football play of the week Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Alleged robber arrested by Marc Hayot | September 21, 2020 at 10:45 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Photo submitted

On Sept. 17, Siloam Springs police took Donald Mouse Jr., 19, into custody for allegedly committing a string of burglaries that night, according to a press release from Captain Derek Spicer.

Mouse was arrested in connection with breaking or entering x5; criminal mischief x5; felony theft of property and possession of a controlled substance, Spicer said. He was also charged in connection with robbery and battery third degree that occurred on Sept. 14, Spicer said.

Charges of aggravated robbery; aggravated assault and theft of property are pending, Spicer said. Mouse is also a person of interest in two other aggravated robberies, Spicer said. These investigations are ongoing.

Mouse is currently being held in the Benton County Jail on a $50,000 surety bond.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT