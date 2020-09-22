Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters at the state Capitol in Little Rock on Tuesday in this still of video provided by the governor's office.

Arkansas recorded 486 new confirmed cases of covid-19 and 12 additional deaths, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday, speaking in his now-weekly briefing from the state Capitol in Little Rock.

That brings the cumulative total of confirmed cases to 74,772 since the pandemic began, and the total number of deaths that have been confirmed to be the result of the coronavirus to 1,060, according to state epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Dillaha. One of those deaths took place in a nursing home.

Of those 486 new cases, 465 were in the community and 21 in correctional facilities, Dillaha said.

The epidemiologist reported another 131 probable cases of the virus — from antigen tests without confirmation by polymerase (PCR) tests — bringing the total to 2,209. There were no additional deaths reported among the probable cases.

A total of 6,188 cases are confirmed as currently active.

There were an additional 12 hospitalizations, bringing the current total to 459, according to health officials. An additional nine patients have been put on ventilators, bringing that title to 88.

Dillaha said Pulaski County had the highest count of new cases — 80 — followed by Benton County, 55; Craighead County, 30; Sebastian County, 28; and Washington County, 26.

The state reported a total of 6,810 PCR tests in the past 24 hours, and 651 antigen tests; 112 of the antigen tests were positive. The total number of PCR tests conducted so far in September was 163,704 Tuesday, with an additional 13,863 antigen tests.

In efforts to stop the spread of covid-19, the governor also stressed the importance of increasing the number of flu shots administered as Arkansas enters the fall, announcing he plans to get his shot on Wednesday; of increasing the number of covid-19 tests to 1 million by Oct. 20; of increasing the consistency of contact tracing among people who have been exposed to the virus; of continued wearing of masks and social distancing; and an admonition: "Do not grow weary."

EARLIER:

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will provide an update on Arkansas' covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m.

The total number of both likely and confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Arkansas remained at 76,364 Tuesday morning, according to a state website. The virus's confirmed and probable death toll remained at a combined total of 1,197.

Check back to watch the live video.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Myj5TuIwFZo]