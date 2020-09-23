Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Wilson Cunningham was back in the lineup Saturday in the Panther Cross Country Classic.

The Siloam Springs varsity boys won their second cross country meet of the season, placing first in the 4A-5A boys division of the Panther Cross Country Classic on Saturday at the Simmons Course.

The Panthers finished with 37 points to beat Greenwood, which finished second at 47, Pea Ridge 72, Van Buren 103, Gravette 103 and Shiloh Christian 151.

A total of 70 runners competed in the 4A-5A boys division.

"I believe the boys competed well as a team," said coach Sharon Jones. "Greenwood and maybe Pea Ridge were our biggest competition. It did us well to run with Bentonville and Fayetteville boys in the same wave."

Greenwood's Noah Embrey placed first overall with a time of 16:39.95 to finish first.

Siloam Springs' Michael Capehart took second overall at 16:56.74 to lead the Panthers.

Wilson Cunningham placed second at 18:07.05, with Levi Fox in eighth at 18:47.07 and Jason Flores placing 12th at 19:04.94.

"It was especially good to get Wilson back from his two-week quarantine," Jones said. "That certainly helped since Blake (Morrison) and Liam (Scott) were both out with injuries. We expected our times to be slower on our course, so we won't spend too much time looking at those this week. We will just continue to look forward to the next race."

Jordyn Baskin ran a time of 19:27.50 and finished 16th with Riley Harrison placing 18th at 19:38.07 and Billy Samoff in 19th at 19:38.81 to complete the Panthers' top seven scores.

Luke Fields ran a time of 19:48.61 to finish 23rd, while Cade Gunter placed 26th at 20:33.89, Ben Humphries 27th at 20:36.31, Nathan Rostoni 38th at 21:12.11 and Caleb Rodgers 39th at 21:14.59.

Cooper Shaw ran a time of 21:25.84, followed by Daxton Spence in 21:40.96, Nathan Thurstenson 21:49.07, Barrett Eldridge 22:01.12, Samuel Herndon 22:23.24, Ben Stout 22:29.14, Layton Spence 23:49.84 and Rustin Shirley 25:12.47.

Class 6A

Bentonville had a perfect finish with its top seven runners placing first in the 6A meet to score 15 points and beat Fayetteville, which had 50 points.

Bentonville's Dawson Mayberry ran a time of 15:58.46 to edge out teammate Dylan Mayberry at 16:08.76.

A total of 34 runners competed in the 6A boys division.

Class 1A-3A

A total of six runners competed in the 1A-3A division.

Caleb Ryan of Providence Academy finished first overall at 19:19.97 to beat out teammate Ben Siemens, who ran a time of 21:18.91.