Photo Submitted During the holiday season, Shoe Sensation held a nationwide Socks for Troops campaign to collect socks for veterans. Shoe Sensation in Siloam Springs, partnered with the local Disabled American Veterans chapter, collected 126 pairs of socks which will be donated to the veterans’ home in Fayetteville according to Stephanie Rutherford, manager of Shoe Sensation in Siloam Springs. Pictured are DAV members Don Martin (left), Darrell Doner, Mike Carnahan, Frank Lee, Rutherford, Ron Evans, Pat Broylesm, Dan Doner, and Jerry Langley

The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) will celebrate their 100th anniversary at 2 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the Killed in Action monument at Memorial Park.

The actual anniversary date is Sept. 25, but due to scheduling conflicts the Siloam Springs chapter will celebrate the event a day early said Commander Ron Evans. The event will feature a proclamation from Mayor John Mark Turner and John Brown University History Professor Preston Jones will give a short presentation, Evans said.

The event is open to the public, Evans said. There will be certain precautions in place because of the coronavirus pandemic, Evans said.

"We are not having a cake or cookout because of the pandemic," Evans said. "We are asking everyone to wear their mask and if possible socially distance."

Social distancing may be difficult because the monument is located in a small area of Memorial Park, Evans said.

Due to limited parking at the monument itself, parking will be on the south side of the street and on Jefferson Street, Evans said. City hall recommended using the parking lot across from the library, Evans said.

The DAV is a nonprofit charity that provides support for veterans of all generations and their families, according to dav.org. Annually the organizations provide more than 600,00 rides to veterans attending medical appointments and assisted veterans with over 200,000 benefit claims, the site states.

In 2019, DAV helped veterans receive more than $21 billion in earned benefits, the site states. DAV offers its services at no cost, the site states.

Benefits and claims are two of the biggest services the Siloam Springs chapter provides for local veterans, Evans said.

"We just want to let everyone know who we are and what we are doing for the community," Evans said.