Baylor University announced that Noah N. Slater, College of Arts & Sciences, has been named to the Dean's List.

More than 5,300 Baylor University students have been named to the Dean's Academic Honor List for the spring 2020 semester. Students honored on the Dean's List are Baylor undergraduates with a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.7 with no grade lower than a "C" while enrolled in a minimum of 12 graded semester hours.

Arkansas State University has released the names of the following students from Siloam Springs who completed degree requirements to graduate at Summer Commencement:

• Kelle S. Jones Meeker, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership;

• Beth Suhler Talley, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership;

• John Ross White, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership;

• Karina Lozano, Bachelor of Arts, Sociology.

The Summer Commencement ceremony was conducted Friday, Aug. 7, in Centennial Bank Stadium. The ceremony, the first held outdoors at A-State since 1986, was conducted according to public health guidelines because of the coronavirus pandemic.