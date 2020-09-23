Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Football play of the week Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Education Notebook by Jackie Brooks | Today at 5:00 a.m.

Baylor University announced that Noah N. Slater, College of Arts & Sciences, has been named to the Dean's List.

More than 5,300 Baylor University students have been named to the Dean's Academic Honor List for the spring 2020 semester. Students honored on the Dean's List are Baylor undergraduates with a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.7 with no grade lower than a "C" while enrolled in a minimum of 12 graded semester hours.

Arkansas State University has released the names of the following students from Siloam Springs who completed degree requirements to graduate at Summer Commencement:

• Kelle S. Jones Meeker, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership;

• Beth Suhler Talley, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership;

• John Ross White, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership;

• Karina Lozano, Bachelor of Arts, Sociology.

The Summer Commencement ceremony was conducted Friday, Aug. 7, in Centennial Bank Stadium. The ceremony, the first held outdoors at A-State since 1986, was conducted according to public health guidelines because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT