Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Shayla Conley crosses the bridge during a stretch of the Panther Cross Country Classic.

The Siloam Springs varsity girls cross country team finished third Saturday in the 4A-5A division of the Panther Cross Country Classic held on the grounds of Simmons Foods.

Defending 5A state champion Greenwood had the top three overall finishers to take first place overall with 33 points.

Pea Ridge finished second with 55 points, followed by Siloam Springs with 60 and Van Buren with 65.

A total of 40 runners competed in the 4A-5A division.

Greenwood's Macie Cash finished first overall with a time of 19:37.15, followed by teammates Madelyn Wilkinson at 20:38.95 and Ashley Koeth at 21:17.87.

Quincy Efurd led Siloam Springs with a fourth place finish of 21:28.83.

Shayla Conley finished ninth at 22:41.15, with Macie Herrel in 12th at 23:32.56 and Emily Brown in 15th at 23:48.98.

Kendra Reimer ran a time of 26:04.43, with Rachel Rine at 26:25.40, Brooke Ross 27:34.44, Jordan Rush 28:34.89 and Anna Floyd 38th at 30:32.39.

"Quincy ran more than a minute faster than she did on our course last year," said head coach Sharon Jones. "Shayla continues to amaze me moving into the second spot (Saturday).

"Macie and Emily both ran strong. What we were missing on Saturday was Kadynce (Hilburn) and Jaclyn (Weilnau)'s presence. With those girls, we would've competed a lot better. But Kendra stepped (up) big to take on the five spot for us. She's running about two minutes faster than she did this time last year. We did have a PR from Anna Floyd. And Rachel seems to be getting well and running better. She's still not where she was this summer, but she's trying hard."

Class 6A

Bentonville won the Class 6A division with 15 points, defeating Fayetteville which finished with 50 points.

A total of 29 runners competed in the 6A division.

Bentonville had the top nine finishers led by Emily Robinson, who ran a time of 19:12.00.

Class 1A-3A

A total of three runners competed in the small school division with Elkins' Jealousy Campbell edging out teammate Kinglsee Kestner with a time of 25:08.38.