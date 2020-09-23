Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Noah Granderson was the top finisher of all divisions Saturday in the junior high boys division of the Panther Cross Country Classic.

The Siloam Springs junior high boys placed nine runners in the top 20 and finished first in the 4A-5A division of the Panther Cross Country Classic.

Siloam Springs finished with 25 points to beat Greenwood 50, Huntsville 96, Van Buren 99 and Pea Ridge 103.

Noah Granderson took first place overall out of all divisions, finishing in 10 minutes, 57.07 seconds.

Nathan Hawbaker placed third at 11:32.36 with Tyler Cottrell placing fourth at 11:55.91 and Charlie Hyde in seventh at 12:24.61.

"Our junior high boys continue to be led by the same four strong freshmen that are really running well," said Siloam Springs coach Sharon Jones. "Noah held onto his undefeated record and set a new (personal record) by one second"

Chance Cunningham placed 10th at 12:40.13 with Tommy Seitz in 11th at 12:43.17 and Jared Brewer at 12:43.30.

Sterling Maples placed 14th at 12:50.66, while Jacob Seauve was 16th at 12:52.96, Jack O'Brien 21st at 13:09.38, Cayden Hansen 23rd at 13:12.13, Decan Maples 27th at 13:25.85, Sebastiaan Romero 29th at 13:32.71, Reese Hardcastle 30th at 13:33.43, Bennett Naustvik 31st at 13:33.72 and Korbin Rogers 36th at 13:38.16.

Also running for Siloam Springs was Max Lane 14:00.92, Parker Malonson 14:03.34, Corbett Stephenson 14:17.02, Zane Pickering 14:17.60, Boone Eldridge 14:17.85, Ivan Parra 14:19.33, William Bowles 14:43.47, Blake Kuykendall 14:52.90, Morgan Lloyd 16:01.88 and Corban Timboe 17:51.60.

A total of 83 runners participated in the 4A-5A division.

Class 6A

Bentonville placed 14 of the top 18 runners and placed first overall in the 6A division with 25 points, while Fayetteville had 34 points.

Cooper Williams of Fayetteville was the top 6A runner at 11:11.78.

A total of 27 runners participated in the large school division.

Class 1A-3A

Providence Academy finished with 24 points to win the small schools division, beating out St. Joseph Catholic, which had 35 points.

Providence's Ethan Maline was the top runner out of 21 total with a time of 11:59.09.