Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Vanessa Frias was the top finisher overall in the 4A-5A junior high girls division of the Panther Cross Country Classic on Saturday.

The Siloam Springs junior high girls placed second overall Saturday in the 4A-5A division of the Panther Cross Country Classic at the Simmons Course.

Greenwood placed first overall with 33 points, followed by Siloam Springs 45, Pea Ridge 76, Van Buren 103, Gravette 134 and Shiloh Christian 152.

Siloam Springs' Vanessa Frias was the top finisher in the race with a time of 13:16.73.

"Seventh-grader Vanessa Frias continues to impress us," said coach Sharon Jones. "She set a new personal record by 22 seconds... on a much tougher course. The difference was obviously the competition that pushed her."

Shelby Smith placed fifth at 14:14.36 with Ellen Slater in 12th at 14:53.56 and Hannah Bergthold in 14th at 14:55.84.

"Freshmen Shelby and Ellen continue to trade places, but are staying in that second and third spot," Jones said. "Seventh grader Hannah Bergthold also set a new PR, improving by 24 seconds. She is definitely going to be one to watch. We had a total of seven new PRs from those junior high girls."

Caroline Dewey placed 16th at 15:04.55, followed by Brooklyn Hardcastle in 20th at 15:09.79 and Bailey Church 22nd at 15:13.66 to complete the Lady Panthers' top seven scores.

Avery Carter placed 24th at 15:15.34 with Avery Speed in 25th at 15:17.78, Annika Timboe 29th at 15:59.87, Lillian Wilkie 30th at 16:03.62, Addison Harris 32nd at 16:09.08, Ava Jones 34th at 16:13.01, Laura Fields 37th at 16:44.65, Norah Perkins 39th at 16:51.00, Danielle Brisson 41st at 16:52.03 and Elizabeth Humphries 42nd at 16:52.59.

Also running for Siloam Springs was Hailey Fox 17:10.17, Malia Lykins 18:07.51, Emma Humphries 18:17.15, Naomi Seauve 18:21.09, Kathryne Hilburn 18:45.54, Abby Herndon 18:56.37, Katelyn Cottrell 19:58.90 and Sophia Atkins 20:52.50.

Class 6A

Fayetteville Junior High finished with 27 points to win the 6A race, beating out Bentonville by one point.

A total of 13 runners participated in the 6A race.

Class 1A-3A

Providence Academy took first place overall in the small school division with 21 points. Elkins placed second at 37.