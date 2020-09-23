Republicans and Democrats

I respectively disagree with several statements made in Devin Houston's opinion piece "Election Day nears."

First, his description of those who would follow Mr. Trump or consider the position the Republican Party takes are, to quote a former leader of the Democrats, a bunch of "deplorables."

Second, the process and identification of each party's platform is clearly identified on ballotpedia and other internet sources.

Third, it is misleading to say the unemployment rate is still more than 8 percent. That is true currently, but it was less than 4.4 percent for six months through March. Then the influence of the pandemic hit and it jumped to 14.7 percent and then has dropped to the current 8.4 percent.

Fourth, the federal debt exceeded the GDP in 2014 and 2016. And it did last year and this year. Congress has a big part in this also. This year covid-19 reduced the GDP.

Fifth, "Biden is a plain-vanilla centrist moderate" may have been the case in the past, but he has embraced the 2020 democratic platform, which is far from centrist.

Sixth, "there are a few [Democrats] with socialist tendencies, but their influence is limited." Here is an ABC news headline, "Biden campaign reaches deal to allow Bernie Sanders to retain hundreds of delegates, maintain influence over party platform at the convention." And then there is Kamala Harris! I would say there are many Democrats with socialist tendencies.

But I get to another more significant issue and that is the matter of morality. The two parties differ in this area immensely. We are a fallen human race and constraints on the actions of man are necessary. The Republican platform supports the influence of conscience, the support of family, the support of police and the influence of the church. These are necessary for a peaceful environment in society.

The Democrat platform supports abortions, Planned Parenthood, transgender liberty, homosexuality, the LGBTQ agenda and pornography. These lead to the dulling of conscience, the collapse of family, the defunding of the police and the marginalization of the church.

Jim Pearson

Siloam Springs

Biden not qualified to be president

I am 14 months older than Joe Biden, I am one of the "low information voters" mentioned in Devin Houston's article on Sept. 16, 2020. Maybe there would be more informed voters if they had more intelligent news.

Mr. Houston spends more time bashing our president than pointing out all the qualifications and accomplishments of Mr. Biden, during his 47 years in Washington. Why not address his questionable mental capacity?

I do not claim to have all the answers, but I'm smart enough to know that I'm not qualified to be president, and Mr. Biden should know that he is not either.

Why don't you write an article explaining all of Joe Biden's accomplishments, and exactly what are his policies? Then, maybe the voters could cast an informed vote and not vote according to their "baser animal instincts."

Ernie Dunn

Siloam Springs