Tivis Junior Campbell

Tivis Junior Campbell, 59, of Watts, Okla., died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at his home.

He was born May 21, 1961, in Tempe, Ariz., to Tivis and Estella Campbell. He was an avid welder and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Lawrence 'Beau' Cooley Jr.

Lawrence "Beau" Wayne Cooley Jr., 41, of Gentry, Ark., died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville.

He was born on Nov. 21, 1978, in Peoria, Ill., the son of Lawrence Wayne Cooley Sr. and Naomi Jean Montgomery Cooley. He worked for Abide Furniture as manager, salesman and driver. He was a hard worker who enjoyed building furniture and collecting tools, knives and guns. He was of the Christian faith.

He was preceded in death by his father; and two sisters, Wanda Lee Livingston and Donna Joann Lowe.

He is survived by his mother of the home; three brothers, Galen Gene Smith, John Glenn Smith and Jeffrey Wayne Cooley; eight sisters, Gail Ann Troutman, Trena Diane Davis, Cindy Kay Edwards, Missy L. Dalton, Christie Lynn Smith, Pam Robertson, Jennifer Kilgore and Margena Barrie.

A memorial service is planned for a later date to be announced.

Douglas 'Doug' Earl Florer

Douglas "Doug" Earl Florer, 69, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Sept. 18, 2020, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale, Ark.

He was born Dec. 16, 1950, in Siloam Springs, to Herbert Florer and Helen Amos Florer. He graduated from Decatur High School in 1968. He served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. He returned to Northwest Arkansas and graduated from the University of Arkansas with a Bachelor's Degree in Agricultural Business. He married Karen Pennington on Sept. 30, 1977, in Searcy, Ark. He worked most of his life in the poultry industry and as a farmer. He was a member of Sager Creek Community Church and the Decatur VFW.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Karen; two daughters, Brandy Fox and husband Randy and Lindsay Pool and husband Matthew, all of Siloam Springs; six grandchildren; two sisters, Faye Gilbert and husband Clint of Decatur, and Jo Cooper of Coffeyville, Kan.; brother, Neal Florer and wife Teena of Fayetteville, Ark.

Graveside services were 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Falling Springs Cemetery in Decatur, Ark., with Pastor Jim Henderson officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Circle of Life Hospice, 901 Jones Road, Springdale, AR 72762.

Peggy Sue Horton

Peggy Sue Horton, 52, of Kansas, Okla., died Sept. 20, 2020, at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.

She was born Sept. 16, 1968, in Franklin, La., to Joseph Meaux and Ruth Romero.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Ruthie Edward

Survivors include her parents of Baldwin, La.; husband, Jimmy Rankin of the home; daughter, Crystal Helt of Kansas, Okla.; son, Donavon Horton of Kansas, Okla.; brothers, Richard and Leroy Meaux of Baldwin; sisters, Brenda Crawford of Charenton, La., and Pamela Horton of Pierre Port, La.; and one grandchild.

No services are planned at this time.

Hazel Louise Johnson

Hazel Louise Johnson, 85, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died September 21, 2020, at Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehab.

She was born Febr. 7, 1935, near Muldrow, Okla., to Alfred and Ethel Lollis. She married Paul Johnson in 1956 and remained married to him until his death July 24, 2009. She and Paul lived in Marvell, Ark., from 1964 until 1981, at which time they moved to London, Ark., and she remained there until 2013 at which time she moved to Siloam Springs. She worked various jobs during her career including the Dollar Store in Marvell and ConAgra in Russellville, Ark., but will be remembered most as a homemaker to her loved ones. She was a member of London First Baptist Church and trusted in Jesus as her Savior.

She was preceded in death by sisters, Jean, Pat, Ruth, Willie Jo; brothers M.T. and Hershel; and grandson, Daniel Johnson.

Survivors include three sons and their wives, Earl and Regina Johnson of Westville, Okla., Donnie and Debbie Johnson of Redfield, Ark., and Steven and Leann Johnson of Siloam Springs; seven grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Due to covid-19 there will be a private funeral service at Wasson Funeral Home for family. She will be laid to rest by Paul in Turner, Ark. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Kind at Heart Ministry at www.kindatheart.org.

Cynthia Jean Hartley McLean

Cynthia Jean Hartley McLean, 63-year-old resident of Siloam Springs, died on September 21, 2020, at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was born on January 5, 1957, in Santa Barbara, California, to James Ray Hartley and Wilma Jean Burnett Hartley. Cindy graduated from Siloam Springs High School in 1975. She worked for the Siloam Springs School District as a school nurse for 12 years. Prior to that, she worked at Siloam Springs Medical Center for 14 years and Washington Regional Medical Center for 14 years. Cindy enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and rooting for the Dallas Cowboys. She was a member of Cross Pointe Church in Tontitown, Arkansas.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Hartley.

She is survived by son, Michael McLean and wife Alicia of Yukon, Oklahoma; daughter, Melissa Peterson and husband Stephen of Edmond, Oklahoma; four grandchildren, Alexander James, Calab Ray, Rachel Nicole, Kristen Renee; mother, Wilma Jean Hartley of Siloam Springs; and sister, Vicki Gill of Siloam Springs.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, with Dr. Larry Petton and Dr. Rev. Brian Hartley officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Wasson Funeral Home. For the visitation and funeral service, guests will be limited to 150 people and everyone will be required to wear their own face mask, per the guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Robert 'Bob' D. Meyer

Robert "Bob" D. Meyer, 90, of Gentry, Ark., died Sept. 18, 2020, at his home.

He was born Feb. 14, 1930, in Oswego Township, Ill., to Henry Meyer and Wilhelmina Papke Meyer, both of whom emigrated as small children from Germany through Ellis Island. He joined the U.S. Navy at 17 and served during the Korean War. After his discharge, he remained in California. He was a fireman with the Los Angeles County Fire Department for 20 years, attaining the rank of captain, before receiving a disability retirement. After retirement, he moved to Gentry, Ark.

He accepted Jesus as his Savior at age 54 and accepted a new career as witness and servant for his Lord. He married Wanda Shankles Meyer in 1984. They enjoyed working a small cattle operation. He was a member of the Gentry Christian Church.

He was preceded in death by one son, one grandson, one brother, and four sisters.

He is survived by his wife; children, Robert D. Meyer Jr., Colleen Meyer, Heather Alosi and Joseph Meyer; daughter-in-law, Corrine Meyer; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Gentry Mennonite Youth, 19058 Jackson Road, Gentry, AR 72734; the GFA Food Pantry, P.O. Box 1375, Gentry, AR 72734 or the charity of your choice.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Gentry Cemetery with Pastor Rick Pearson officiating.

Ina Mae Smith

Ina Mae Smith, 91, of Colcord (Moseley), Okla., died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehab.

She was born March 27, 1929, in Kansas, Okla., a daughter of Albert Berg and Nora Wofford Berg. She married Homer Lee Smith on Dec. 30, 1947, in Pryor, Okla. She had worked for Bear Brand Hosiery Co., and then for Smith Furniture and Bynum Furniture and Carpet Store. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and the Kansas Chapter #480 of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, and crocheting.

She was preceded in death by her husband and 10 brothers and sisters.

She is survived by three sons, Ronny Smith and wife Melissa of Colcord, Mike Smith and wife Phillis of Colcord, and Jack Smith and wife Pam of Kansas, Okla.: eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Guests will be limited to 150 people and everyone will be required to wear masks covering mouth and nose according to the State of Arkansas Guidelines.

Graveside service will be held at the Johnson Cemetery in West Siloam Springs at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, with Pastor Mark Sherrell officiating.

Wanda Mae Londagin Spears

Wanda Mae Londagin Spears, age 89, passed away on September 20, 2020, peacefully in her home with her family surrounding her. She was born June 17, 1931, to Jay and Mattie (Brown) Londagin in Gentry, Arkansas. She attended Gentry High School and married Russell Spears on May 21, 1950. They were the parents of three sons: Ricky, Randy and Kendall.

While living in Siloam Springs, Wanda was employed by Buttons and Bows Kindergarten as a teacher's aide. The family moved to Farmington, Arkansas, in December of 1974. She worked for the Farmington School in food service for 15 years before her retirement in 1991.

She was a former member of two Extension Homemakers Clubs, the Farmington EHC and the Round TU-IT EHC. She was a former member of the Happy Heart's Club and was a Red Hat Lady. She was also a member of the Kitchen band, The Late Bloomers. She wrote the Farmington Folks and Features column for the Prairie Grove Enterprise, then the Farmington Post for 26 years. She worked in the pre-school department of the First Baptist Church in Fayetteville for several years.

She was a Charter Member of the Farmington Baptist Church (now Main Street Farmington Baptist Church) and a former Sunday school teacher. Wanda volunteered her time for many years at the Farmington Senior Center, where she was an original member.

She loved arts and crafts, scrapbooking, making quilts for her family and their cat, Toady.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Russell of 65 years; daughter-in-law, Linda Spears; her sister, Janna Baker; and brothers, Leon and Cleo Londagin. She is survived by her three sons, Ricky and his partner SiRandal Henry of New York, Randy and Kendall of Fayetteville; and four grandchildren, Hayden and Evin Spears, Jack Carver and Heather Coulter.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at Main Street Farmington Baptist Church with the Rev. Preston Beeks officiating. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. There will be a private family burial at Fayetteville National Cemetery. For the visitation and funeral, guests will be required to wear their own face mask, per the guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

