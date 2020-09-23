50 Years Ago

From the Herald-Democrat in 1970

The Siloam Springs High School Band planned a fundraising drive during the week of Sept. 21-26 to defray the cost of sending the band to Kansas City on the 22nd of November for their appearance at the Chief - St. Louis Cardinal football game.

During the week members of the band solicited the residential and business district of Siloam Springs in order to raise enough money for the trip. The project was begun two years prior when the combined Gravette-Siloam Springs bands presented a film for the half-time coordinator of the Chiefs. After viewing over 40 such presentations, these bands were selected for a performance during the 1970-71 football season. In April they were notified that they had been given the date of Nov. 22 for their appearance and the bands had been working toward that date since then.

The drive took the place of the band's share of the United Fund Drive which was canceled that year.

25 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 1995

Often in life the key to success is to walk softly and carry a big stick. The Siloam Springs Panthers demonstrated that, with a 28-0 thrashing of the Searcy Lions. But apparently, they preferred to talk loudly and let star running back Jason Phipps carry a huge stick.

Phipps single-handedly sent the Lions scrambling back to their den as he amassed 292 yards of Siloam Springs' 382 yards in the game. Even more amazing was that all his damage came while just handling the ball 19 times.

In a drive that started on the Panthers' 48 yard line, Phipps received a pass from Paul Eiland and took 28 yards. He followed up that play with a 24 yard run for the Panthers' second score of the game.

An Eiland pass to Frank Emeterio successfully completed the 2-point conversion and the Panthers walked into the locker room with a comfortable 14-0 halftime lead.

On the Panthers' first possession of the half, Phipps picked up right where he left off. After an average 6-yard run, he took Eiland's handoff. Fifty-eight yards later, he chalked up his third touchdown of the game.

The third quarter ended with the score 21-0, but a feeling of finality had descended upon Searcy's stadium.

But if there was any doubt of the outcome of the game, Eiland and Company squelched it before it ever began to gasp for air.

On the second play of the final quarter, Eiland connected with Darrin Storms for an 8-yard TD strike. By that time the message was coming in loud and clear and the message being broadcast was: Stick a fork in it, it's done.

Before the game ended Steve Avery, Siloam Springs head coach, was scanning his squad for anyone who'd not seen playing time during the game.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2010

Siloam Springs continued its dominance against Greenwood on Tuesday night. Two nights later, the same success continued at Harrison.

The Lady Panthers fought off the Lady Bulldogs for a 25-22 win in Game 1 and then whipped Greenwood in Games 2 and 3, 15-16 and 25-18, to take a 5A-West Conference volleyball match at the Panther Pit.

The Lady Panthers held a block party on Greenwood hitters as Lizzy Briones, Allie Wade and Sarah Lowry combined for 20 block assists and six stuff blocks.

For Greenwood (1-12, 4-2), the loss wound up being another in a long line of frustrating defeats by the Lady Panthers. Siloam Springs had defeated Greenwood in the last four Class 5A state title games.

SSHS 3, Harrison 0

Siloam Springs improved to 17-6 overall and 6-0 in 5A-West Conference play with a sweep of Harrison at the Spook House.

Siloam Springs won the match 25-13, 25-17, 25-9.