WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. -- A Colcord (Okla.) man was arrested in connection with an armed robbery at Stewart's Auto Salvage on U.S. Highway 59 on Sept. 14 by the West Siloam Springs Police Department, according to Police Chief Larry Barnett..

Isaiah Ramos, 21, was charged with robbery with a weapon, Barnett said.

Ramos allegedly stole $1,200 and struck the business owner on the side of the face with a pistol, Barnett said. The owner was transported to Siloam Springs Regional Hospital for his injuries and later released.

Police officers Stacy Anderson and Jonah Billy received information that connected Ramos to the incident and located Ramos when he and his girlfriend showed up to pay on a previous citation Ramos had, Barnett said. Anderson was pulling in to the station at the time Ramos and his girlfriend pulled in and pieced it together, Barnett said.

Ramos allegedly admitted to the robbery during his interview with police, Barnett said.

On Tuesday, he was being held in the Delaware County Jail in Jay, Okla., on a $25,000 bail bond, according to Delaware County Jail staff.