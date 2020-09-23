The Siloam Springs tennis teams competed in a tri-match Monday against Greenbrier and Vilonia at the University of the Ozarks in Clarksville.

Against Greenbrier, the Siloam Springs girls won all four matches.

Silvie Reid defeated Karter Effird 8-3 at No. 1 singles, while Maribel Riley defeated Avery Nelson 9-8 (7-3) at No. 2 singles.

The No. 1 doubles team of Eve Slater and Olha Los defeated Kaytlin Olive and Bailey Buell 8-0, while the No. 2 doubles team of Faith Howie and Brooklyn Williams defeated Maddie Johnson and Nancy Albritton 8-5.

In boys, Greenbrier won three of the four matches.

Siloam Springs' Lucas Junkermann picked up an 8-1 over Spencer Smith in No. 1 singles, while Boone Henley was defeated by Greenbrier's Drew Ferguson 8-5 at No. 2 singles.

The SSHS team of Ezra Zaidner and Mitchell Wheat lost to Jackson Reno and Cole Fulmer 8-1, while Ezekial Becan and Malachi Becan lost 8-3 to Briley Glover and Garrett Fitts.

vs. Vilonia

Against Vilonia, Reid was defeated by Chloe Lane 8-3 at No. 1 singles, while Riley defeated Vilonia's Katie McKay 9-7.

Slater and Los defeated Vilonia's team of Kenzie Floyd and Carly Eary 8-2.

Howie and Williams defeated Leah Goff and Katie Taylor 9-7.

In boys, Junkermann defeated Mason Atkins 8-1 at No. 1 singles, while Henley lost to Grayson Bates 9-7 at No. 2 singles.

The team of Zaidner and Wheat defeated Vilonia's Grant McNew and Dawson Brown 9-7, while the Becan brothers were defeated 8-1 by Brady Ussery and Mitchell Gray.

Up next

The tennis team's match against Greenwood on Tuesday was rained out. A junior varsity match at Rogers Heritage is scheduled for Wednesday and the 5A-West Conference Tournament is set for Monday and Tuesday.