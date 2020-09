Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Sarah Bilby, left, reacts after being announced as the 2020 Siloam Springs High School Football Homecoming Queen on Friday as escort Kadden Crittenden, No. 60, looks on during a coronation ceremony at Panther Stadium.

