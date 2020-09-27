Sept. 14

• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with public sexual indecency.

• Johnny Wayne Taylor, 56, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Charles Leroy Lamb, 47, arrested in connection with violation of an order of protection.

• Lydia Marie Pye, 21, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Sept. 15

• Jamie Lynn Turner, 31, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Keana Reana Robins, 26, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

• Richae D. Berry, 23, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Justin R. Tramel, 40, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; criminal contempt.

• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with no driver's license; operating motor vehicle when license or registration suspended or revoked.

Sept. 16

• Cody Nikolos Blaine, 26, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Matthew Logan Smith, 26, cited in connection with shoplifting; disorderly conduct.

• Rebecca Lynn Caudill, 32, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Angela Lea Robinson, 40, cited in connection with failure to appear x2.

Sept. 17

• Alexus Ranae Herling, 22, arrested in connection with violation of a no contact order; terroristic threatening.

• Donald Ray Mouse Jr., 19, arrested in connection with robbery.

• Christian Alexander Escobar, 19, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Steven Douglas Day, 30, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Adviel Bustamante, 21, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Amanda Marie Williams, 35, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; domestic battering - third degree.

Sept. 18

• David Alan Stubblefield, 32, arrested in connection with financial identity fraud - non financial identity fraud x2; theft by receiving; tampering with physical evidence.

• Danae Michelle Thompson, 32, arrested. in connection with theft by receiving.

• Kristina Mae Baker, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with theft of property.

Sept. 19

• Colin Ray Self, 27, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear.

• Brittani Nicole Green, 25, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sept. 20

• Tiara Monique Eabron, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.