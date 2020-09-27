The Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce announced on Tuesday it is postponing its second annual Showcase until spring, according to Blythe Wilt, director of community outreach.

The Showcase was supposed to be held from 6.p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 1 at the Brick Ballroom. The chamber's board of directors met with staff on Sept. 21 and agreed to postpone the event until spring, Wilt said. The reason for the move was low ticket sales and a hesitance from boutiques and restaurants to participate because of the coronavirus pandemic, Wilt said.

"After further consideration and input from local restaurants and boutiques the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce has made a decision to delay the Showcase until early spring to allow more time for covid-19 to die down and regulatory restrictions on events to ease," said Arthur Hulbert, chamber president and CEO.

No new date has been set, Wilt said. The chamber will work to determine when the best time would be to hold the event, Wilt said. Refunds will be up to current ticket holders, Wilt said. The chamber will offer a refund on tickets to any ticket holder that chooses one. If not the ticket will be valid for the spring Showcase, Wilt said.