The Colcord (Okla.) Hornets opened up District A-8 Conference play Friday with a 37-6 win at Central Sallisaw.

After falling behind 6-0, the Hornets (4-0, 1-0) scored 37 unanswered points.

Stormy Odle ran for three scoress and Trey Duncan added a touchdown run. Dylan Davis had a 97-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Odle finished with 13 carries for 111 yards as Colcord rushed for 264 yards total.

Colcord is back in action at home Friday against Warner.

Claremore Sequoyah 23, Kansas 6

Claremore Sequoyah handed the Comets their first loss of the season to open District 2A-8 play.

Ty Lewis scored Kansas' only touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The Comets (1-1, 0-1) are back in action at Rejoice Christian on Friday.

Maud 58, Oaks 12

Maud scored 28 unanswered points in the second half to hand Oaks the loss. The Warriors fell to 1-2 overall. Oaks is back in action at Wilson-Henryetta on Friday.

­-- From Staff Reports