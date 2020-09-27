Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Military veterans pose underneath the flag at a ceremony honoring the Disabled American Veteran (DAV)'s 100 Anniversary. The official anniversary of the DAV is on Sept. 25, however due to scheduling conflicts the Siloam Springs chapter is celebrating the event on Sept. 24, according to Commander Ron Evans. The DAV helps veterans with their benefits and claims as well as driving them to doctor's appointments

