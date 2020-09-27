From Staff Reports

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade football team picked up its first win of the season Thursday 17-14 at Farmington.

The Panthers took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when Mason Simmons scored on a 12-yard run. The scoring play was set up by a 30-yard punt return by Anthony Sandoval.

Farmington pulled within 7-6 at halftime, but the Panthers extended their lead to 10-6 in the second half on a 26-yard field goal by Sandoval.

Siloam Springs (1-4) went up 17-6 later in the second half on a 46-yard run by Simmons before holding on for the win.

Eighth-grade

The eighth-grade football team remained undefeated with a 34-0 victory Thursday at Farmington.

Mikey McKinley and Ramon Loyo each had interceptions in the first quarter, while Carlos Sandoval had another interception for Siloam Springs (4-0).

Gio Flores ran for a 29-yard touchdown run and Jackson Still ran in the two-point conversion to give the Panthers a 8-0 lead.

Still ran for a 16-0 yard TD run for a 14-0 lead, and he passed to Alec Pearson for a 20-0 lead.

Sandoval ran for a 20-yard score to give Siloam Springs a 26-0 lead at halftime.

Kimber Haggard added a 10-yard touchdown run in the second half and Brock Nall ran in the two-point conversion to set the final score.

Seventh-grade

The seventh-grade football team picked up its first win of the season 16-12 over Farmington.

The Panthers rushed for 170 yards, led by 90 yards rushing from Fabian Lara, who ran in one of the Panthers' two-point conversions. Jonathan Hyde rushed for 65 yards and two touchdowns while also completing two passes -- one to Cole Pittman and another to Jack O'Brien.

Jayden Hooten ran in the Panthers' other two-point conversion and had five tackles and two tackles for loss.

Max Carter and Pittman each had interceptions on defense.

Up next

The seventh-graders are back at home Thursday against Springdale Sonora, while the eighth- and ninth-grade teams host Springdale Lakeside at Panther Stadium.