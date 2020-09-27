Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Football play of the week Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Junior high football teams win at Farmington n The eighth-graders improved to 4-0, while freshmen and seventh-grade get first wins. September 27, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

From Staff Reports

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade football team picked up its first win of the season Thursday 17-14 at Farmington.

The Panthers took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when Mason Simmons scored on a 12-yard run. The scoring play was set up by a 30-yard punt return by Anthony Sandoval.

Farmington pulled within 7-6 at halftime, but the Panthers extended their lead to 10-6 in the second half on a 26-yard field goal by Sandoval.

Siloam Springs (1-4) went up 17-6 later in the second half on a 46-yard run by Simmons before holding on for the win.

Eighth-grade

The eighth-grade football team remained undefeated with a 34-0 victory Thursday at Farmington.

Mikey McKinley and Ramon Loyo each had interceptions in the first quarter, while Carlos Sandoval had another interception for Siloam Springs (4-0).

Gio Flores ran for a 29-yard touchdown run and Jackson Still ran in the two-point conversion to give the Panthers a 8-0 lead.

Still ran for a 16-0 yard TD run for a 14-0 lead, and he passed to Alec Pearson for a 20-0 lead.

Sandoval ran for a 20-yard score to give Siloam Springs a 26-0 lead at halftime.

Kimber Haggard added a 10-yard touchdown run in the second half and Brock Nall ran in the two-point conversion to set the final score.

Seventh-grade

The seventh-grade football team picked up its first win of the season 16-12 over Farmington.

The Panthers rushed for 170 yards, led by 90 yards rushing from Fabian Lara, who ran in one of the Panthers' two-point conversions. Jonathan Hyde rushed for 65 yards and two touchdowns while also completing two passes -- one to Cole Pittman and another to Jack O'Brien.

Jayden Hooten ran in the Panthers' other two-point conversion and had five tackles and two tackles for loss.

Max Carter and Pittman each had interceptions on defense.

Up next

The seventh-graders are back at home Thursday against Springdale Sonora, while the eighth- and ninth-grade teams host Springdale Lakeside at Panther Stadium.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT