From Staff Reports

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade volleyball team lost a pair of games this past week after picking up a win at Pea Ridge on Monday.

The freshmen defeated Pea Ridge 2-1 on Monday (20-25, 26-24, 15-12).

On Tuesday, the ninth-graders lost at Bentonville 2-0 (25-20, 25-14), and on Thursday they lost at Springdale George 2-1 (25-20, 14-25, 15-10).

The ninth-graders are 7-4 on the season.

The eighth-grade volleyball team split a pair of matches this past week.

The eighth-graders won at Pea Ridge 2-0 (25-10, 25-14) on Monday but lost 2-0 (25-16, 25-21) at Rogers Elmwood on Tuesday.

The seventh-grade A team defeated Pea Ridge on Monday 2-0 (25-2, 25-19) and then picked up a 2-0 (25-20, 25-7) win over Rogers Elmwood on Tuesday. The B team was defeated by Elmwood.

The seventh-grade A team is 7-1 on the season.

Up next

The seventh-grade team plays at Springdale J.O. Kelly on Monday before returning home Tuesday to play Rogers Kirskey.

The eighth-grade team plays at Springdale George on Monday and hosts Kirksey on Tuesday.

The ninth-graders are scheduled to play at Fayetteville White on Tuesday and at Springdale Central on Thursday.