The number of active covid-19 cases in the Siloam Springs School District remained at six this week while John Brown University reported one less case than the previous week.

As of Thursday, JBU had zero active student cases and one staff member case, according Julie Gumm, director of marketing and communications. The university reported one active student case and one active staff member case the previous week.

Zero JBU students or staff members were on Arkansas Department of Health directed quarantine last week, the university website states. One student was awaiting test results, and eight students and two employees were awaiting ADH contact tracing, it states.

The university has had 29 covid-19 cases this fall.

Siloam Springs School District reported six active cases among students and zero cases among staff members on Friday, according to the district's website. The previous week the school district reported five student cases and one staff member case.

The district identified 49 students and three staff members as probable close contacts and asked them to quarantine. The district has reported 25 cases of covid-19 since school began on Aug. 24.

Twenty-one new cases of covid-19 were reported in the geographical area of the Siloam Springs School District and 21 were reported in the community of Siloam Springs in the past two weeks, according to the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement website, achi.net.

Coronavirus statistics on the Siloam Springs School District website, siloamschools.com, are updated daily.

Statistics on the JBU website, jbu.edu, or updated each Friday.