Patricia Ann Botts

Patricia Ann Botts, 77, of Colcord, Okla., died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Quail Ridge Living Center in West Siloam Springs, Okla.

She was born Jan. 6, 1943, in Kansas City, Kan., the daughter of Myrle Miller and Ruby Potter Miller. She married Tilford Botts on Oct. 24, 1974. She was a homemaker, cattle farmer and had worked for McKee Foods in Gentry. She was of the Southern Baptist faith. She loved doing arts and crafts, including woodworking and working in her flower garden.

She was preceded in death by her husband and one brother, Larry Miller.

She is survived by one son, Johnny Botts and wife Sandra of Colcord; one brother, Terry Miller of Owasso; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were at the Row Cemetery in Colcord on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, with Brother Conley Chesney officiating.

Ronald W. 'Ron' Isbell Jr.

Ronald W. "Ron" Isbell Jr., 45, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Sept. 24, 2020, at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.

He was born Feb. 13, 1975, in Stuttgart, Ark., to Ronald Isbell Sr. and Lennie Brewer Rutledge. He married Laura Jones in December of 2009.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Survivor include his wife; mother, Lennie Rutledge and husband Roger of Marianna, Ark.; brothers, Michael Isbell and wife Sarah of Carlisle, Ark., and Jason Isbell of Jacksonville, Ark.; sisters, Tracy Hanson and husband Bill of Hampton, Ark., Tammy Earnest of Hampton, Debbie Pippenger and husband Anthony of Marianna, and Crystal Sims of Marianna.

A memorial gathering was held Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Bob Henry Park in Siloam Springs.

Donna Rae Kelly

Donna Rae Kelly, 57, of Bentonville, Ark., died Sept. 21, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Ark.

She was born Dec. 26, 1962, in Brockton, Mass., to Donald Ray Kelly and Lyndall "Lynn" Gentile Kelly. She worked as an accountant.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Roxanne.

Survivors include her spouse David Milford of Bentonville; brother, Billy Handy of Gentry, Ark.; and sisters, Robin Delano of Rogers, Ark., and Kathi Roberts of Gentry.

A private service will be held at a later date.

J.D. Pike

J.D. Pike, 92, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, died September 22, 2020, at Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehab. J.D. was born April 26, 1928, in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, to John and Sylvia Pike. He lived in the Logan Community for many years. J.D. married Joyce Spry and worked as a farmer. He was a member of Kenwood Missionary Baptist Church, Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

Survivors include his daughter, Lanita Holland and husband Randy of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; six grandchildren, Sara Warren and husband Ryan of Las Cruces, New Mexico, Todd Holland of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Sarah Kay Spry Cooley, Kindle Spry, Candice Spry and Crissa Spry; sisters Laverna Lemmer of Bella Vista, Arkansas and Kathryn Ogden of Oregon; brother Kennith Pike of Decatur, Arkansas; and eight great-grandchildren.

An outdoor funeral service took place at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Fairmount Cemetery, Gentry, Arkansas. For the service, everyone was required to wear their own face mask per the family's request.

Robert Frank Weir

Robert Frank Weir, 72, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Sept. 22, 2020, at his home.

He was born Oct. 10, 1947, in Bentonville, Ark., to Robert Ralph Weir and Bessie Pearl Harral Weir. He was born with a broken arm and two older sisters, Patsy and Deanna.

He went to school in Gentry, Ark., and graduated from Gentry High School in 1964. Soon after, he joined the U.S. Navy and served four years on the USS Enterprise Aircraft Carrier, working on the flight deck and loading bombs into the planes. After the service, he returned to Gentry, where he met Rhonda Thompson. They were married Feb. 7, 1970. They created a life and home in Siloam Springs and were blessed with two sons, Jeremy Charles in 1976 and Nicholaus in 1978.

He worked at Waukesha and then Brand-Rex for many years. He and Rhonda opened the Gentry Automotive soon after Brand-Rex closed. He worked for T and T East and his last job was as cook for New Life Child Development Center, where many young kids knew him as Mr. Bob.

He was a member of Gentry First Baptist Church. After he and Rhonda were married, they began teaching in the primary Sunday school department where he continued to teach until his health wouldn't allow. He was a member of Key Lodge 7 Masonic Lodge in Siloam Springs where he served in several different offices and twice as Worshipful Master.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Rhonda; and his son, Nicholaus.

He is survived by his son, Jeremy Weir; two grandchildren; and two sisters, Patsy Hogan of Temple, Texas, and Deanna Smith and husband Clifford of Bristow, Okla.

Funeral services were Sept. 26, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Gentry with Mark Evans officiating. Burial followed at Gentry Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that all donations be made to Key Lodge #7 F.N.A.M., for a scholarship fund in his name.



