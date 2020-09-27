Andy Shupe/NWA Democrat-Gazette Siloam Springs' Christian Ledeker (top) is hit Friday by Van Buren defender Haden Roark during the first half of play at Panther Stadium in Siloam Springs. Visit nwaonline.com/200926Daily/ for more photos of Friday's game.

Siloam Springs went for the win in overtime and quarterback Hunter Talley talked his coach into putting the ball in his hands.

Talley's two-point conversion run gave the Panthers a 43-42 victory over Van Buren to open 6A-West Conference play on homecoming Friday at Panther Stadium.

Talley said coach Brandon Craig originally wanted to call a sweep, but the 6-foot-4, 210-pound Talley convinced him otherwise.

Talley took the shotgun snap and ran over the right side into the end zone for the win.

"I'm really glad coach trusted me to get the win in that situation," Talley said. "We had a lot of faith in the offensive line. Our offensive line is really tough and we knew they were going to take care of it."

Van Buren (2-2, 0-1) trailed by 21 points in the second quarter but fought back in the second half to tie the game 35-35 with 12.9 seconds left when Gary Phillips threw a 34-yard touchdown to Jaiden Henry.

The Pointers got the ball first in overtime and Phillips scored on a 6-yard run to go up 42-35.

Camden Collins answered for Siloam Springs (3-1, 1-0) with a 10-yard touchdown run in its overtime possession and Craig showed no hesitation in going for the two-point conversion.

"It was an easy call," Craig said. "We couldn't stop them. I figured if (the overtime) flipped and we went to another period, they would have the ball last and have that decision to make, so I took that decision out of their hands."

The Panthers had a play called, but Van Buren took a timeout. During the timeout, Craig asked Talley if he liked the play and Talley was honest with his coach.

"He wanted to run a different play, so we checked to his play, and he put it on his back," Craig said. "The kids backed him up and it was a true team decision. They backed him 100 percent and he made it happen.

"He did a great job, and his offensive line responded to it. Everybody responded to the call. They understood that was a team decision and he was the leader of that. It was a great moment for us."

Van Buren coach Crosby Tuck understood why the Panthers went for the win.

"They went for two because they felt they could for sure run it down our throats for three yards because they had done it the whole night," Tuck said. "I would have done the same thing if I was them. With the momentum they had I think it made sense to do it. I was really hoping we were going to able to get a stop right there but we weren't able to."

Talley had a 14-yard touchdown run and threw for two touchdowns in the first half as Siloam Springs led 28-14. Talley hit Gavin Henson for a 20-yard touchdown on fourth down in the first quarter. He also threw a 28-yard pass to Christian Ledeker in the second quarter.

Collins rushed for a 50-yard score in the first half as well.

Van Buren's offense came alive in the second quarter as Phillips threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Henry and he rushed for a score to make it 28-14 at halftime.

Phillips ran for a 14-yard score in the third quarter to make it 28-21, but Siloam Springs got a 40-yard touchdown run from Zach Gunneman to make it 35-21 in the fourth.

Van Buren scored twice in the final 6 minutes to tie the game.

"We came back and made it a great game, but we had to come back and make it a great game because we laid down in the beginning," Tuck said. "The issue was how we started the football game -- just inexcusable on our end to put ourselves in a situation where that's the way it ended up."

Van Buren finished with 497 yards of offense. Phillips completed 19 of 37 passes for 323 yards and two touchdowns. He found Jaiden Henry for 10 receptions and 227 yards, including seven receptions in the fourth quarter.

Phillips also rushed for 119 yards and four TDs on 24 carries.

Siloam Springs had 416 yards of offense. Collins rushed for a career-high 119 yards on 12 carries, while Gunneman had 96 yards on 12 carries. Talley completed 12 of 17 passes for 138 yards and two TDs.

"It's defintely an emotional rollercoaster," Talley said. "It was a really fun game though, just because it was so high and so low. We try to stay steady but it gets a little like a rollercoaster at times."

Henson caught four passes for 88 yards for Siloam Springs and had an interception on defense.

Elijah Coffey intercepted two passes in the fourth quarter for the Panthers.

"You have some highs and lows," Craig said. "If your kids can battle through the lows and continue to play hard then you're going to come out on top. We survived that tonight. We survived our low moments and we came out on top. I'm just proud of our resilience and how tough we were."

Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Camden Collins, senior running back for Siloam Springs, runs around the right side on his way to a 50-yard touchdown run Friday against Van Buren. Siloam Springs defeated Van Buren 43-42 in overtime to open 5A-West Conference play.

Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs quarterback Hunter Talley is hoisted up by offensive lineman Stanley Theoc after scoring a touchdown Friday against Van Buren.