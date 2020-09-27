Photo Submitted Parks and Recreation Manager Jon Boles (left), Recreation Coordinator Ashley Davis and Parks Maintenance Crew Lead Daniel Ingram pose with the awards from the Arkansas Recreation and Parks Association (ARPA) at the annual conference in Fort Smith, Ark. Siloam Springs won two awards. One was for Facility of the Year over $500,.000 for Memorial Park and Chautauqua Amphitheater and the second was for Natural Surface Trail for Siloam Springs City Lake Park.

Siloam Springs' Parks and Recreation Division won two awards at the 2020 Arkansas Recreation and Parks Association's (ARPA) annual conference on Sept. 3, according to a press release from Communications Manager Holland Hayden.

Siloam Springs won awards in two categories: Facility of the Year over $500,000 for Memorial Park and Chautauqua Amphitheater and Natural Surface Trail for Siloam Springs City Lake Park, the release states.

"While awards are nice, our main goal is always to provide high quality amenities and programs for the residents of Siloam Springs," said Parks and Recreation Manager Jon Boles. "Parks and Recreation helps shape the spirit of the community with family events and spaces. We are honored to be noticed by the ARPA."

There were 11 awards handed out during the conference. This year, ARPA handed out awards in 11 categories. Other cities and municipal programs were honored including Benton, Hot Springs. Jonesboro, Little Rock and Rogers. The last time Siloam Springs won an ARPA award was 1996 for the Family Aquatic Center, the release states.

"We are extremely proud of both Memorial Park and City Lake," said Community Development Director Don Clark. "These amenities have increased the quality of life in Siloam Springs."