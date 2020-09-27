School board members passed a $40.03 million budget for the 2020-2021 school year during a special meeting on Tuesday.

The budget estimates a $1.65 million loss, with $38.38 in revenue and $40.03 in expenses, according to Terri Raskiewicz, chief financial officer for the district. The document includes sections on revenue, teacher salary and expenditures, operating expenses, debt services, categorical funds and the building fund. Most federal funds are managed separately.

Raskiewicz said she budgeted revenue more aggressively this year to be more in line with what the district received over the past three years. Forty-two percent of the district's revenue comes from local property taxes, 57 percent from state funding and around 1 percent from federal funding for having a portion of the National Forest in the school district, she said.

The district spends 72.5 percent of its budget on salaries and benefits for teachers and staff members, 7.63 percent on debt payment and the rest is spent on all its other needs such as utilities, buses, fuel, technology, textbooks, building maintenance, classroom supplies, library books and health services, she said.

There are a number of new expenses this year, including the additional costs of sanitation and personal protective supplies for the covid-19 pandemic, and increases in the portion of the health insurance expenses the district pays for each employee, the portion the district pays towards teacher retirement, and the cost of curriculum, Raskiewicz said.

Last year the school district budgeted for a $1.38 million loss for the fiscal year, but ended the fiscal year in June $4.37 million in the black. The district had unanticipated revenue come in from several sources, including the refinance of several bonds which brought in $2.5 million during the first year, and expenses were lower than expected because the school closed for in-person instruction in March due to the covid-19 pandemic, Raskiewicz said in August.

Last year's additional funds were moved into the building fund and the district had allocated money for three projects this year, including replacing school bus fuel pumps, athletic facilities and an administration building, Raskiewicz said. The school is putting the last two projects on hold until officials see how this year ends, she said.

Schools throughout the state are paid at a rate of around $7,000 per student and this year's attendance is down because of the pandemic, Raskiewciz said. It is unclear if the state legislature will hold school districts harmless for the loss of students related to the pandemic, Raskiewicz said.

If the school does lose funding, the school board will be able to vote to move funds out of the building fund to use on other expenses, she said.