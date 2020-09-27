From Staff Reports

The Siloam Springs volleyball team picked up its first win of the season Thursday night, defeating Van Buren 3-2 (25-27, 25-23, 25-27, 25-22, 15-13) at Clair Bates Arena in Van Buren.

The Lady Panthers (1-10, 1-5 5A-West Conference) -- who have dealt with offseason transfers of key players and covid-19 quarantine issues to start the season -- lost their first 10 games, including some close defeats.

"I could not be more proud of the intensity and passion our girls played with tonight," head coach Joellen Wright said. "Junior varsity and varsity both getting wins tonight over a good Van Buren team. It was a true team effort. We had the best serve-receive and defensive passing night, which led to kills from a variety of kids."

Makenna Thomas had a big night for Siloam Springs with 12 kills, 17 assists, 17 digs, two solo blocks and one block assist.

Clara Butler had 11 kills and one block assist, while Emma Norberg had seven kills, three solo blocks, one block assist and two aces.

Cailee Johnson had six kills and three block assists, while Faith Ellis had three kills, three solo blocks and four block assists.

Sophia Lange added two kills, while Maggie Torres had four kills and 25 digs. Anna Wleklinski had 18 assists and 10 digs.

Hanna Fullerton led defensively with 44 digs and two aces.

"She played amazing," Wright said of Fullerton.

Micah Curry had 19 digs and two aces.

Russellville 3, Siloam Springs 0

The Lady Panthers were swept by Russellville on Tuesday at Cyclone Arena 3-0 (25-10, 25-13, 25-20).

Makenna Thomas, Emma Norberg and Clara Butler each had four kills to lead the Lady Panthers, while Jaedyn Soucie had three kills.

Anna Wleklinski had 14 assists with Thomas recording eight.

Micah Curry had two aces, while Thomas, Hannah Fullerton and Wleklinski each had one.

Fullerton led with 33 digs, with Thomas adding 21, Curry 18 and Maggie Torres 14.

Up next

The Lady Panthers are scheduled to play two home 5A-West Conference matches this week, hosting Vilonia on Tuesday and Mountain Home on Thursday.