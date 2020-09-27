WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla -- Town accountant Kris Kirk, CPA, announced during the board of trustees meeting on Sept. 21 that the town has been approved to receive $66,211 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act Relief Fund by the state of Oklahoma.

The application for the relief funds was approved on Sept. 11, Kirk said. The town has not received the funds from the state yet, Kirk said. He attributed this to the mass of applications which have flooded the state.

"So, practically every town and every county in Oklahoma has asked for money, so it may take a while," Kirk said.

The accountant did say it was okay for the board of trustees and municipal authority to discuss and decide on a course of action as to how the money would be spent.

Trustee Marty Thompson said one of the first things the town should do is to see if there are any coronavirus expenses needing to be reimbursed. After the town is reimbursed, then they can focus on relieving some of the debt that needs to be reduced, Thompson said.

Mayor Elaine Carr mentioned paying off the leases on the three police cars the town leased the previous year. Thompson recommended purchasing outright the three new vehicles the city has budgeted for July instead of getting a new lease after paying off the old one.

Kirk said the current lease, as of the date of the meeting, was $104,546 or roughly $105,000. If the town wished to pay off the lease or even purchase new vehicles, they could use the $66,000 from the relief fund as well as utilizing funds from the police surplus account which presently has roughly $42,000 in it to make up the difference, Kirk said.

The board of trustees did not decide whether or not to pay off the current lease or purchase police vehicles, but voted unanimously to approve ear-marking the relief funds to go for police vehicles minus $1,000 for coronavirus expenses and $1,300 for bonuses for Kirk and Municipal/Accounting Clerk Colleen McGuire for their work on the relief fund application to the state.

The municipal authority passed the same motion with a unanimous vote.

Other business discussed and voted on by the board of trustees and municipal authority include:

• Reports from town officials, Carr; Vice Mayor and Assistant Town Clerk Rhonda Wise; Police Chief Larry Barnett; Code Enforcement Waylon Chandler; Keith Morgan, director of public works; and Town Attorney Jot Hartley.

• Tabling a discussion and possible action on approving the revision of the West Siloam Springs Personnel handbook to the October meeting.

• Approving Resolution 2020-09-02 allowing board members and town supervisors to place items on board agendas.

• Approving a review on travel expenses for town attorney.

• Tabling a discussion and possible action on ODOT's placing six poles on or near Highway 412 to the October meeting..

• Approving a motion to assemble a two-person committee comprised of Trustee Sam Byers and Thompson along with Barnett to investigate the possibility of offering police officers a monthly salary divided by 26 weeks to account for the two week pay period and to bring the results back for the October meeting.

• Approving an application for an engineering waterline extension.

• Approving the occupational license for EastOK Cottages located at 434 S. Stateline Road, Colcord, OK 74338,

• Approving the relinquishment of authority and giving jurisdiction back to the state fire marshal's office.

• Taking no action on amending Chapter Four of the Code of Ordinances.

• Approving the time and date for Fall Cleanup which will be held between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Oct. 24 and 25.

• Revising the decision to accept the resignation of Leslie Colantuono. Based on Byers changing his vote on the board of trustees from "Yes" to "No" the board has agreed not to accept Colantuono's resignation.

• Approving the retention of Chuck Vaughan.

• Approving purchase orders for August. General Fund total PO 33783-33849 $107,377; PO 114 $19,783.

• Approving an emergency clause for emergency items that may come up after the agenda was created.

• Approving purchase orders for August Water Fund total PO 11683-11728 $102,624.

• Approving a separate emergency clause for emergency items that may come up after the agenda was created.