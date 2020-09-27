WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla., -- Police in West Siloam Springs plan to start using the digital citation program digiTICKET to write citations during traffic stops within 30 to 60 days.

"It's a computer based ticket writing (program) where they scan the license and put it in the system and (it) does away with handwritten tickets," according to Police Chief Larry Barnett.

The digiTICKET program will cost the town of West Siloam Springs a monthly fee of $1,045 and can be terminated at any time with a 60 day notice, Barnett said.

The monthly fee is for the equipment lease and supplies like paper to print out tickets, Barnett said. The chief said implementation will begin in 30 to 60 days. The program is used by other police departments including the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Barnett said.

The new program allows officers to save time handwriting tickets and support personnel to save time inputting tickets into the system, Barnett said. Inputting tickets at the station takes five minutes per ticket, Barnett said.

The officers average 200 to 300 tickets monthly which can take 24 man-hours to input traditional tickets into the system, Barnett said. With digiTICKET, it automatically goes into the system, Barnett said.

The program also allows officers to add up to seven charges to a ticket, Barnett said. Using the traditional method of handwritten tickets it would take one ticket per charge adding up to seven additional tickets needing to be written which would prevent the officer from fulfilling other duties such as patrolling, Barnett said.

"I think it will help pay for itself," Barnett said. "The time spent inputting tickets is a big expense."

Barnett also said if the equipment breaks digiTICKET's parent company Saltus Technologies LLC will replace the broken equipment free of charge. If the town purchased the equipment directly it would cost $40,000, Barnett said.

During the month of August the town of West Siloam Springs collected $82,377 in net traffic fines, according to data provided by the town. During that month, officers wrote 236 citations, the data shows. This averages to around $350 per citation. The total amount of tickets written in West Siloam Springs between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31 is 2,075, the data shows.