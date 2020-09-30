Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Football play of the week Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
2020 Siloam Springs Homecoming Court by Graham Thomas | September 30, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Sadie Anastasio, daughter of Stephanie Downing, was escorted by Judd Kelly, son of Jason and Julie Kelly.

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Sadie Anastasio, daughter of Stephanie Downing, was escorted by Judd Kelly, son of Jason and Julie Kelly.

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Sadie Anastasio, daughter of Stephanie Downing, was escorted by Judd Kelly, son of Jason and Julie Kelly.

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Sadie Anastasio, daughter of Stephanie Downing, was escorted by Judd Kelly, son of Jason and Julie Kelly.

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Sarah Bilby, daughter of Jimmie and Kelly Bilby, was escorted by Kadden Crittenden, son of Becky and Casey Crittenden.

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Sarah Bilby, daughter of Jimmie and Kelly Bilby, was escorted by Kadden Crittenden, son of Becky and Casey Crittenden.

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Sarah Bilby, daughter of Jimmie and Kelly Bilby, was escorted by Kadden Crittenden, son of Becky and Casey Crittenden.

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Bailey Blanchard, daughter of Justin and Allison Blanchard, was escorted by Keegan Soucie, son of Walter and Cressa Soucie.

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Bailey Blanchard, daughter of Justin and Allison Blanchard, was escorted by Keegan Soucie, son of Walter and Cressa Soucie.

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Bailey Blanchard, daughter of Justin and Allison Blanchard, was escorted by Keegan Soucie, son of Walter and Cressa Soucie.

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Emma Bryant, daughter of John and Bethany Rains and Josh and Ronda Bryant, was escorted by Jonah Blossom, son of Danny Blossom and Jimmie Blossom.

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Emma Bryant, daughter of John and Bethany Rains and Josh and Ronda Bryant, was escorted by Jonah Blossom, son of Danny Blossom and Jimmie Blossom.

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Emma Bryant, daughter of John and Bethany Rains and Josh and Ronda Bryant, was escorted by Jonah Blossom, son of Danny Blossom and Jimmie Blossom.

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Clara Butler, daughter of Joe and Jen Butler, was escorted by Jeff Phizema, son of Jose and Shelly Arriaga.

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Clara Butler, daughter of Joe and Jen Butler, was escorted by Jeff Phizema, son of Jose and Shelly Arriaga.

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Clara Butler, daughter of Joe and Jen Butler, was escorted by Jeff Phizema, son of Jose and Shelly Arriaga.

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Jordan Christopher, daughter of Cindy Ruffing, was escorted by Stanley Theoc, son of Holly and Jeremy Church.

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Jordan Christopher, daughter of Cindy Ruffing, was escorted by Stanley Theoc, son of Holly and Jeremy Church.

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Jordan Christopher, daughter of Cindy Ruffing, was escorted by Stanley Theoc, son of Holly and Jeremy Church.

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Quincy Efurd, daughter of Nancy Hillman and Conlan Efurd, was escorted by Elijah Coffey, son of Tony and Brooke Coffey.

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Quincy Efurd, daughter of Nancy Hillman and Conlan Efurd, was escorted by Elijah Coffey, son of Tony and Brooke Coffey.

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Quincy Efurd, daughter of Nancy Hillman and Conlan Efurd, was escorted by Elijah Coffey, son of Tony and Brooke Coffey.

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Kimberly Garcia, daughter of Leticia Mendoza, was escorted by Stanley Theoc, son of Holly and Jeremy Church.

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Kimberly Garcia, daughter of Leticia Mendoza, was escorted by Stanley Theoc, son of Holly and Jeremy Church.

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Kimberly Garcia, daughter of Leticia Mendoza, was escorted by Stanley Theoc, son of Holly and Jeremy Church.

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Kate Gryder, daughter of Tim Gryder and Lori Gryder, was escored by Jaiden Allgood, son of Shawn and Jasmine Allgood.

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Kate Gryder, daughter of Tim Gryder and Lori Gryder, was escored by Jaiden Allgood, son of Shawn and Jasmine Allgood.

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Kate Gryder, daughter of Tim Gryder and Lori Gryder, was escored by Jaiden Allgood, son of Shawn and Jasmine Allgood.

photo
Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Sarah Bilby, daughter of Jimmie and Kelly Bilby, was escorted by Kadden Crittenden, son of Becky and Casey Crittenden.
photo
Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Bailey Blanchard, daughter of Justin and Allison Blanchard, was escorted by Keegan Soucie, son of Walter and Cressa Soucie.
photo
Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Emma Bryant, daughter of John and Bethany Rains and Josh and Ronda Bryant, was escorted by Jonah Blossom, son of Danny Blossom and Jimmie Blossom.
photo
Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Clara Butler, daughter of Joe and Jen Butler, was escorted by Jeff Phizema, son of Jose and Shelly Arriaga.
photo
Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Jordan Christopher, daughter of Cindy Ruffing, was escorted by Stanley Theoc, son of Holly and Jeremy Church.
photo
Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Quincy Efurd, daughter of Nancy Hillman and Conlan Efurd, was escorted by Elijah Coffey, son of Tony and Brooke Coffey.
photo
Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Kimberly Garcia, daughter of Leticia Mendoza, was escorted by Stanley Theoc, son of Holly and Jeremy Church.
photo
Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Kate Gryder, daughter of Tim Gryder and Lori Gryder, was escored by Jaiden Allgood, son of Shawn and Jasmine Allgood.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT