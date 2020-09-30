Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Customers look search for treasure in a table of bins at Pickin' Time on 59 on Saturday morning.

Yard sales dotted Arkansas Highway 59 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday during the annual Pickin' Time on 59.

The community-wide garage sale stretched from Siloam Springs to the Missouri state line and included the communities of Siloam Springs, Gentry, Decatur, Gravette and Sulphur Springs. The event draws visitors from Joplin, Mo., Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, Tahlequah, Okla., Tulsa, Okla., and Stilwell, Okla., according to Kathy Turner, volunteer Siloam Springs site coordinator.

All kinds of items could be sold, including homemade or repurposed furniture, plants, lawnmowers, art, jewelry, cars, rocks, antiques, fruit and vegetables, local honey, pop bottles, picture frames, construction surplus, wind chimes, collectibles, lawn art, office furniture, field tractors, car parts, marbles, arrowheads, sports equipment, horse tack, cowboy boots and more.

