Harvesting treasures Pickin’ Time on 59 has regional draw by Janelle Jessen | September 30, 2020 at 5:23 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Customers look search for treasure in a table of bins at Pickin' Time on 59 on Saturday morning.

Yard sales dotted Arkansas Highway 59 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday during the annual Pickin' Time on 59.

The community-wide garage sale stretched from Siloam Springs to the Missouri state line and included the communities of Siloam Springs, Gentry, Decatur, Gravette and Sulphur Springs. The event draws visitors from Joplin, Mo., Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, Tahlequah, Okla., Tulsa, Okla., and Stilwell, Okla., according to Kathy Turner, volunteer Siloam Springs site coordinator.

All kinds of items could be sold, including homemade or repurposed furniture, plants, lawnmowers, art, jewelry, cars, rocks, antiques, fruit and vegetables, local honey, pop bottles, picture frames, construction surplus, wind chimes, collectibles, lawn art, office furniture, field tractors, car parts, marbles, arrowheads, sports equipment, horse tack, cowboy boots and more.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader A couple browses through items for sale at Pickin' Time on 59.
Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Customers gather around a knife vendor at Pickin' Time on 59.
Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Customers look through T-shirts at a booth at Pickin' Time on 59.
Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Sellers set up yard sales along Arkansas Highway 59 for Pickin' Time.
Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader A handmade sign is propped against other goods for sale at Pickin' Time on 59.

