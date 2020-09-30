The Siloam Springs Herald-Leader won 20 awards, including three first place awards and a third place for general excellence, in the Arkansas Press Association's Better Newspaper Editorial Contest.

Awards were announced on Friday during the conclusion of the APA's virtual conference. They were for articles and photographs published in 2019.

Members of the Kansas Press Association judged this year's competition, which drew 1,070 entries from 29 newspapers. The Herald-Leader competed in the medium weeklies category.

Managing editor Graham Thomas won first place for his sports news story "Long time coming" about the Siloam Springs boys basketball team winning the 2019 Jerry Oquin Invitational in Inola, Okla., in December for the first time since 2007.

Assistant editor Janelle Jessen won first place for her picture photo page "Halloween 2019" depicting the annual downtown trick-or-treat event and took second place in the same category for her photo page "Chalk it Up" depicting the city parks and recreation department's annual sidewalk chalk event.

Former reporter Sierra Bush and Jessen also won first place for their coverage of tourism in Siloam Springs.

Additional second place awards were:

• News story "City Administrator: 'We failed the residents'" by Janelle Jessen

• Series reporting on the Siloam Springs School District's search for an administrator by Janelle Jessen

• Education beat reporting by Janelle Jessen

• Sports feature story "Far from Home" by Graham Thomas

• Sports column "Milestone a great moment" by Graham Thomas

• Humorous column "Bikes, brains and beer" by Devin Houston

• Single news photo "Fire demonstration" by Sierra Bush

• Single feature photo "Ramey celebrates retirement" by Janelle Jessen

• Best website.

Third place awards were:

• News story "Community mourns local boy's death" by Hunter McFerrin

• Sports feature story "Winding roads lead to JBU" by Graham Thomas

• Single feature photo "2019 Siloam Springs Rodeo" by Graham Thomas

• Single sports feature photo "Winding roads lead to JBU" by Bud Sullins

• Best front page design

• General excellence.

Honorable mention

• Humorous column "Bikes, brains and beer" by Devin Houston.