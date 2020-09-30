Siloam Springs boys singles tennis player Lucas Junkermann and girls doubles team of Olha Los and Eve Slater advanced to the Class 5A State Tennis Tournament on Monday with victories at the 5A-West Conference Tournament.

The boys tournament was held at Russellville High School, while the girls tournament was at the University of the Ozarks in Clarksville.

Boys

Junkermann, the fourth seed, defeated Greenbrier's Spencer Smith 6-0, 6-1 to advance to the second round against Corey Pallelle of Mountain Home.

With a state tournament berth on the line, Junkermann won the match 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 to punch his ticket to state, which will be held Oct. 12-13 in Hot Springs. Junkermann fought off match point three times in the second set to rally for the win.

Junkermann was back in action Tuesday morning in the semifinals. Results were not available at presstime.

In other boys singles action, Siloam Springs' Boone Henley lost 6-2, 6-1 to Alma's Logan Evans in the opening round.

In boys doubles, the SSHS team of Malachi Becan and Ezekiel Becan lost to Alma's Nathan Gibson and Drew Battles 6-2, 6-2.

The Siloam Springs team of Mitchell Wheat and Ezra Zaidner lost to Van Buren's Jackson Bond and Seth Dunn 6-1, 6-1.

Girls

Los and Slater, the defending 5A-West Conference champions and No. 1 seed, had a first round bye and won their quarterfinals match against Van Buren's team of Addison Hamby and Yadira Quijada 6-1, 6-1 to earn their second straight trip to state tournament.

Los and Slater were back in action Tuesday morning in the semifinals. Results were not available at presstime.

The Siloam Springs doubles team of Brooklyn Williams and Faith Howie won their opening round match 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 against Alma's Ashlyn Chronister and Rebekah McIntosh to advance to the quarterfinals.

Williams and Howie were defeated 6-0, 6-0 by Mountain Home's Macie Heide and Sarah Godfrey in the second round.

In singles, Silvie Reid was defeated 6-4, 6-4 by Russellville's Meredith Hale in the opening round.

Siloam Springs' Maribel Riley won her opening round match 7-5, 6-4 against Van Buren's Emily Kelly.

Riley lost her second round match 6-0, 6-2 against No. 1 seed Paige Davis of Russellville.