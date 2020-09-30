Photo submitted At the Kiwanis Club of Siloam Springs Installation Luncheon on Sept. 16, outgoing president Mike Velo presented the Ervin Taylor Outstanding Service Award posthumously to Danny Elrod. Accepting the award were Elrod's family members, Chris Elrod, son; Kappi Elrod, ex-wife; John Elrod, brother; and Adrienne Elrod, niece. Danny Elrod was in Kiwanis for 37 years and was past president of the club. His leadership, wisdom, service, and friendship has left a significant impression on the club and the community of Siloam Springs. He will be greatly missed. Pictured, from the left, are club treasurer and longtime friend Craig Taylor, outgoing President Mike Velo, Kappi Elrod, and Chris Elrod. The next meeting will be from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 28 Springs Banquet Room. Michelle Markovich, Principal of the Main Street Academy, will be the guest speaker. If interested in attending, please send us an RSVP through the club's Facebook page, or our website, siloamspringskiwanis.com, by 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 6.

