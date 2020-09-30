Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Fundraising Chairman J.W. Smith, Generations Bank Market President Tim McCord, Dogwood Junction Bicycle Shop owner Ben Jones and PR and Scholarship Chairman Jerry Cavness pose outside of Dogwood Junction. McCord won an Ora-32 three-speed bicycle from American Legion Post 29 during their scholarship fundraiser. The fundraiser began during the early part of the year and was supposed to conclude during the Dogwood Festival in April, Cavness said. When the Dogwood Festival was canceled due to the coronavirus, the American Legion decided to draw for the winning ticket during the post’s Sept. 14 meeting, Cavness said. McCord said he plans to donate the bicycle to someone who needs it but could not readily afford it.

