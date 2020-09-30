Levert Dean Andrews

Levert Dean Andrews, 85, of Siloam Springs left his worldly home on September 27, 2020.

He was born on October 20, 1934, in White Oak, Arkansas, to Leon and Eva LaShell Andrews. He retired, after 40 years of service, from the Kansas City Southern Railroad. He owned a farm in Gentry, where he raised beef cattle, until he married his childhood sweetheart from Weddington, Betty Mundy Hill, on April 23, 2017, and moved to Siloam Springs. He was a Deacon for over 50 years and was a member of the Stateline Baptist Church at the time of his passing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, May Lane; a son, Robert; his twin brother, Evert Gean; his brother Oran Lee; and his sister, Lucille.

He is survived by his wife Betty Hill-Andrews of the home; his sister, Marsellies Rheam of Siloam Springs; daughter, Sandra Brandon of Gravette; sister-in-law Lorene Andrews of Siloam Springs; special nephew, Kenny Andrews of Siloam Springs; five grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Weddington Cemetery on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Graveside services will follow at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Craig Ingram will officiate the service. The arrangements were entrusted to Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Stateline Baptist Church, Rt. 2, Box 189, Watts, OK 74964 or follow link https://tithe.ly/give_new/www/#/tithely/give-one-time/1433611.

PAID OBITUARY

Mary V. Highfill

Mary V. Highfill, 81, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Sept. 26, 2020.

She was born April 13, 1939, in Colcord, Okla., to James and Nettie Linam. She married J.C. Highfill on May 12, 1956. The couple had six children. She raised her children on the banks of the Illinois River as her husband taught in the foreign language department at John Brown University. She earned a bachelor of science degree in education from JBU on Dec. 15, 1975, and was hired to teach history at the Siloam Springs High School. She later earned her master of science in administration from the University of Arkansas and was hired as the assistant principal in charge of discipline.

After retirement she was able to travel and experience many different cultures, such as China, Mexico, Tibet, Bali and The Holy Lands, as well as many other European countries.

She was most content with her children, grandchildren, friends, flowerbed, kitties, and watching the Illinois river rise and recede.

She was preceded in death by her husband, and daughter, Debbie Bennett.

She is survived by five children, Ron Highfill, Annette Olsen, Susie Peckham, Donna Highfill and Wes Highfill; and seven grandchildren.

A memorial service will be determined at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, she has requested any memorial donations to go toward the Siloam Springs School District Scholarship Foundation or the Food Bank of Northwest Arkansas.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.