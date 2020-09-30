Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Spring at Twin Springs Park. The park will serve as the starting and ending point for litter collection during Keep Siloam Beautiful which will be held between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Oct. 3.

Siloam Springs' Parks and Recreation division will host Keep Siloam Springs Beautiful from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Oct. 3 at Twin Springs Park, according to Recreation Coordinator Ashley Davis.

Keep Siloam Springs Beautiful is the newest affiliate of an initiative called Keep Arkansas Beautiful, Davis said. Keep Arkansas Beautiful is a state initiative which inspires and educates individuals to improve their communities by preventing litter, promoting recycling and keeping Arkansas beautiful, according to keeparkansasbeautiful.com.

Keep Arkansas Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, which promotes the end of littering, recycling and beautifying communities, according to the national organization's website, kab.org.

During the event volunteers will pick up litter in different parts of the city, Davis said. They will be split into two groups, Davis said.

One group will make their way up Main Street to Lincoln Street and the second will make their way toward John Brown University and cut through Bob Henry Park, Davis said. Both groups will meet back at Twin Springs Park at the conclusion of the event, she said.

"It's a very exciting opportunity in Siloam Springs and we are very happy to be a part of the Arkansas initiative," Davis said.

All volunteers are encouraged to wear face masks and if possible social distance from other volunteers, Davis said. The recreation coordinator said she did not want to get over 100 people to volunteer because she would have to get a permit from the Arkansas Health Department. Davis is looking to keep the event to around 50 people, she said.

While Davis has reached out to churches and other organizations to solicit volunteers, she said anyone interested may contact her to get on the list and they can also shoot her an email about ideas for next year. Davis did not specifically mention which churches and organizations she reached out to.

Anyone wanting more information may contact Davis at 479-524-5779 or via email at [email protected]