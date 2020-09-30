Sign in
Republican women honored September 30, 2020 at 5:22 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Photo submitted Delia Haak (left) and Dianna Lankford present the Diamond Honor Award from the Arkansas Federation of Republican Women to Siloam Springs Republican Women Christy Barnett and Amy Brooker on Sept. 21. The next SSRW meeting will be 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19. The club's new location is Compass Church, 2307 U.S. Hwy. 412 in the quonset hut located on State Line Road. Guest speakers will be the runoff candidates for city board positions and mayor. Students and gentlemen are welcome.

