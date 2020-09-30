Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Main Street Siloam Springs is hosting live performers on Saturdays in October while people shop downtown. "Main Street Siloam Springs is hosting music for our community to enjoy while they shop and dine downtown during this beautiful fall season," said Main Street's Executive Director Stacy Morris. The performers will be there throughout the month of October starting Oct. 3 and lasting until Oct. 24.

The entertainment schedule will be Emily Rowland at 1 p.m. and Alan Morgan at 3 p.m. each Saturday during the event. The performers will have microphones but music will not be broadcast over the city's system of speakers, said Abby Trinidad, events and marketing coordinator.

"We are hoping to create a strolling environment to keep people walking, shopping and dining downtown, so the live music will be set up to create ambiance for downtown, rather than a concert setting," Tinidad said.

The performers will be amplified on their own equipment so shoppers will be able to hear them from at least a block over, Trinidad said. Main Street will have signage posted thanking people for social distancing and supporting local businesses and they will monitor and encourage people not to linger by the stage so social distancing guidelines can be followed, she said.

Main Street Siloam Springs is also reminding people to follow state health department directives and guidelines by wearing a mask and remaining six feet apart from other shoppers, the post states.

Shoppers will also have a chance to win a Shoptober Giveaway, the post states. Main Street plans on doing one giveaway every weekend which will consist of a collaboration of goodies from different downtown shops and restaurants, Trinidad said.

Each business will have a QR code for shoppers to scan in order to enter the giveaway, Trinidad said. A purchase is necessary in order to enter, she said.

Area merchants have had positive comments about Shoptober Saturdays.

"I think it will be a good opportunity to see if we can get more people downtown," said Melanie Pentecost, owner of Siloam Flowers and Gifts.

The flower and gift shop is usually open until noon on Saturdays, but Pentecost said she may try to stay open until 3 p.m.

Jasmine Allgood, one of the owners of Tintos and Tapas thinks it is a pretty good idea if people comply with the regulations.

"Businesses are hurting," Allgood said. "I think they are seeing an increase in customers even if it is just for coffee. I think it will help local businesses."

Sponsors for the event are Arvest Bank; Centennial Bank; Simmons Foods; and 28 Springs, the post states.