Siloam Springs Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to promote this year's Fire Prevention Week campaign, "Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!"

The campaign works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe, according to a press release.

NFPA has been the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years and this year's events are slated for Oct. 4 through 10.

The Siloam Springs Fire Department is hosting a series of events in support of this year's Fire Prevention Week campaign, including the department's first ever drive-through fire safety event, scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at Fire Station No. 1, located at 1450 Cheri Whitlock Drive.

According to NFPA, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States. Almost half (44 percent) of reported home fires started in the kitchen. Two-thirds (66 percent) of home cooking fires start with the ignition of food or other cooking materials.

"We know cooking fires can be prevented," said Lorraine Carli, NFPA's vice-president of outreach and advocacy. "Staying in the kitchen, using a timer, and avoiding distractions such as electronics or TV are steps everyone can take to keep families safe in their homes."

The Siloam Springs Fire Department encourages all residents to embrace the 2020 Fire Prevention Week theme.

"The most important step you should take before making a meal is to "Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!" said Dustin Kindell, fire marshal. "A cooking fire can grow quickly. I have seen many homes damaged and people injured by fires that could easily have been prevented."

The Siloam Springs Fire Department shared the following safety tips to prevent a cooking fire:

• Never leave cooking food unattended. Stay in the kitchen while frying, grilling or broiling. Turn off the stove before leaving, even for a short time.

• Whether simmering, baking, roasting, or boiling food, check it regularly, remain in the home while food is cooking, and use a timer as a reminder.

• Stay alert while cooking. Don't cook while sleepy or after having taken medicine, drugs or alcohol that can cause drowsiness.

• Always keep an oven mitt and pan lid nearby while cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan to smother the flame. Turn off the burner, and leave the pan covered until it is completely cool.

• Have a "kid-free zone" of at least 3 feet around the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared or carried.

More general information about Fire Prevention Week and cooking fire prevention is available at www.fpw.org.