April 4 Obituaries

John Harold Adair

John Harold Adair, 84, of Eucha, Okla., died March 31, 2021 at his home.

He was born Aug. 20, 1936, in Sterling, Ill., to Harold E. Adair and Helen Steadman. He married Betty Carver in July 2007. He was a farmer, member of First Baptist Church of Zena, Okla., and in the U.S. Army National Guard.

He was preceded in death by first wife, Betty Collins Adair; son-in-law, Jimmy Couch; and great-granddaughter.

Survivors include his wife, Betty of the home; his children, Sherrie Couch of Hot Springs, Ark., Rick Adair of Gentry, Ark., Tracey Dillard and husband Tom of Gentry, Ark., and Trena Hinkle and husband Bud of Eucha, Okla.; stepchildren William Ward of Mountain View, Ark., Debra Shoemaker and husband Lindsay of LaHarp, Ill., Kay Tharpp and husband Terry of Eucha, John Ward of Gentry, Ark., and Bonnie Gittings of Inola, Okla.; 22 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and brother, Barker Adair of Fayetteville, Ark.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, April 5, 2021 at Wasson Memorial Chapel in Siloam Springs, Ark. Visitation will be held prior to service from 9 to 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Gentry Cemetery in Gentry, Ark.

Ronald Gene Harrison

Ronald Gene Harrison, 78, died March 30, 2021 at Quail Ridge Nursing Home in West Siloam Springs, Okla.

He was born Dec. 13, 1942 in Roff, Okla. He graduated from Roff High School and then the University of Oklahoma. He later joined the U.S. Airforce and was given an honorable discharge. He attended Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Okla., where graduated with a degree in journalism. He returned to NSU to earn an elementary certification and taught for 27 years.

He was a teacher, writer, author and photographer. He won numerous awards for his photography and was featured in several magazines. He taught many wonderful students in his years of teaching, who he dearly loved.

He was of the Southern Baptist belief and was a member of Westside Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Cheri McKelvey; three sisters, Shirley, Janette and Janet; and by three brothers, Larry, Steve and John Lloyd.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Brennen Micheal Hoy

Brennen Micheal Hoy, 5-month-old infant of Micheal and Stephanie Hoy, died March 25, 2021 at Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born Oct. 28, 2020 in Johnson, Ark.

Survivors include his parents; siblings, Adeline Rose, Hunter Allen, Lilly Daniel, Kayleb Gage, Micheal Alexander, Zandyr Eugene and Logan Faye-Wayne, his twin; and grandparents, Tim Brown and Elizabeth Valentine, Lisa Brown and Travis Richards, and Christy Miller and Clayton Long.

No services are planned at this time.

Darin Lee Sikes

Darin Lee Sikes, 53, of Bentonville, Ark., died March 24, 2021 at Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville, Ark.

He was born May 17, 1967 in Anchorage, Alaska to Bill Sikes and Carolyn Ivey.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn Bowman.

Survivors include his father, Bill Sikes of Goodrich, Texas; siblings, Jeffery Sikes of Fayetteville, Ark., Wesley Sikes of Fort Worth, Texas and Kristie Haddox of Fort Worth, Texas; stepmother, Loretta Sikes of Fort Worth, and uncle and aunts Bobby Sikes of Siloam Springs, Ark., Tommy Sikes of Gentry, Ark., Dixie Lowery of Siloam Springs and Jim Ivey of Gentry.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Monday, April 5, 2021 at Wasson Memorial Chapel in Siloam Springs.

Doylene G. Vaughn

Doylene G. Vaughn, 92, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died March 29, 2021 at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Ark.

She was born Nov. 28, 1928 in Colcord, Okla., to Ed Lamont and Ada Chambers Lamont. She married Leonard Partain and he preceded her in death. She then married Harold Beck and he preceded her in death. Finally, she married Charles Vaughn and he preceded her in death. She worked as a cook for the Siloam Springs School District, the Siloam Springs Senior Activities Center and John Brown University. She was a member of the First Christian Church.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon Ford; grandson, Jimmy; great-grandsons, Cody and Randy; two sisters; and two brothers.

Survivors include two daughters, Ruby Dye of Gentry, Ark., and Glenna Thomason of Colcord, Okla.; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Doyle Lamont of Lathrop, Mo.

A private memorial service will take place at a later date.

