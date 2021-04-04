Boys take first place at Panther Relays

The Siloam Springs track and field program hosted its annual Panther Relays on Thursday at newly renovated Glenn W. Black Stadium at Siloam Springs Middle School.

The boys team finished first place overall out of eight teams, while the girls took fourth place.

Boys

The Panthers finished with 179 points, 18 points in front of second place Springdale, which had 161. Shiloh Christian was third with 105, followed by Gravette 62, Greenwood 49, Gentry 37, Farmington 32 and Decatur 26.

"Coming of a week of spring break, you are not always sure how kids will run," said SSHS boys track coach Chuck Jones. "It was exciting to see our boys compete well and win the meet. It was a team effort for sure."

The Panthers had 22 boys score in events and 18 of those earned season-bests. Senior Keegan Soucie earned the high point award with 31.25 points.

"Keegan had a solid day in all his events," Chuck Jones said. "He is really starting to round into track shape. I was happy to see him earn the 'high point' award."

Ayden Paroski placed first in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 18.26, followed by Soucie in second at 20.44 and Daxton Moody in third at 20.50.

Michael Capehart placed second in the 1,600-meter run at 4:54.83. with Liam Scott in fourth at 5:11.04 and Billy Samoff at 5:28.91.

Soucie placed third in the 100-meter dash at 11.83 with Patrick Church in ninth at 12.55 and Michael Rauch 14th at 13.22.

Hunter Talley was third in the 300-meter hurdles at 46.49 with Paroski in fourth at 46.50 and Zach Jones eighth at 54.81.

Jonathan Graves placed fifth in the 200-meter dash at 25.57 with Moody in ninth at 26.97.

Cade Gunter took sixth in the 3,200-meter run at 11:52.24 with Nathan Thurstenson in 10th at 13:28.68 and Ben Humphries 11th at 13:34.23.

Marcus Molina placed seventh in the 400-meter dash at 56.88, while Nick Flack finished 11th at 59.33 and Anthony Cruz 15th at 1:04.38.

Wilson Cunningham took fifth place in the 800-meter run at 2:15.01 with Riley Harrison in sixth at 2:17.51 and Levi Fox eighth at 2:22.52.

In the field events, Jace Sutulovich placed first in the shot put at 51-7.5, while Standley Theoc was second at 45-4 and Caden McHaney 13th at 33-1.

Sutulovich also won the discus with a throw of 142-4, while Alexis Miranda took fourth at 124-9 and McHaney eighth at 104-7.

"We scored big points today with our throwers," Chuck Jones said. "Jace won the shot and disc with state-qualifying marks. Standley keeps getting better each week. His 45-foot throw was good for second place. Alexis has a good shot at being a state qualifier as well in the discus."

Soucie took second place in the high jump at 5-10, while Molina was fourth at 5-4 and Rauch fifth at 5-4.

Soucie placed second in the long jump at 19-0, with Church in 10th at 17-2 and Stevens 12th at 14-11.

Malachi Becan placed third in the pole vault at 9-6 with Caleb Rodgers in fourth at 9-0.

Soucie placed fifth in the triple jump at 36-8.5 with Graves in sixth at 36-1 and Talley seventh at 35-10.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Paroski, Church, Moody and Soucie placed fourth at 46.83.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Stone Stevens, Graves, Talley and Church took fourth at 1:42.23.

The Panthers' 4x400-meter relay team of Molina, Talley, Cunningham and Scott finished second at 3:47.77.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Cunningham, Scott, Fox and Capehart took first place at 8:56.17.

" The two-mile relay team shaved another two seconds off their season-best and had another solid performance," Chuck Jones said. "I loved watching the mile relay today (Molina, Talley, Scott, Capehart). It was a battle between us and Springdale. The race was neck and neck. We led most of the race, but the Bulldogs anchor passed us on the final stretch to take the victory.

"We have great kids on our teams. Most of our athletes help work the other two (junior high) meets. It takes a big effort to put on a track meet. We could not pull it off if it wasn't for our coaches from other sports, administrators, and the maintenance department. We are always thankful for the support from so many in our district. It has been a difficult year to try and establish consistency in practice with all the interruptions. We are a little behind where I would like to be at this point in the season, but we are making good progress. To be able to win our home meet is a big step in the right direction. I am proud of our young men."

Girls

Shiloh Christian won the girls meet with 117 points, followed by Farmington at 112, Springdale 96, Siloam Springs 85, Gravette 83.5, Gentry 64.5, Greenwood 41, Rogers 20 and Decatur 11.

"We had 13 new personal records set (Thursday)," said SSHS girls coach Sharon Jones. "A lot of our runners are fairly new to track or haven't ran in a few years, so we are seeing a lot of improve. That's exciting. We are still learning our events, too.

"We are so thankful for our new track ... it is impressive. We had lots of compliments this week on the facility upgrades."

Quincy Efurd finished first in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 49.92.

Efurd took second place in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.98.

"Quincy was our highest team scorer again this week," said SSHS girls coach Sharon Jones. "She placed first in her two individual events and second in her two relays. She's committed to run cross country and track at UAFS. She's having an incredible year. She works hard in practice and is always pushing to get better."

Shayla Conley placed third in the 1,600-meter run with a a time of 6:33.55.

Conley then placed second in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 14:46.25.

"Shayla continues to improve in her distance races," Sharon Jones said. "(Thursday) was hard because the meet was small and the girls spread out quite a bit in the those races, so it was more difficult to compete and pace."

Kate Gryder took fourth place in the 400-meter dash at 1:09.69 with Norwood in seventh at 1:12.38 and Jimena Garcia 11th at 1:25.61.

Rachel Rine placed fourth in the 800-meter run at 2:49.80 with Jaclyn Weilnau at 3:06.90.

"I was happy to finally get Jackie Weilnau back from an injury and Riley Harrison, the same," Sharon Jones said. "They only ran an 800, but felt good in that race."

Kadynce Hilburn-Frost finished eighth in the 100-meter dash at 14.41, with Esther Norwood in 15th at 15.10.

Luisa Arndt placed 12th in the 200-meter dash at 32.23 with Hannah Goodman in 13th at 32.29 and Nyah Hostler 15th at 34.30.

In the field events, Caroline Buxton placed third in the high jump at 4-4, while Norwood was fifth at 4-4.

Arndt placed 10th in the long jump at 13-0, while Norwood was 11th at 12-2 and Goodman 13th at 11-10.

In the shot put, Marlen Favela placed seventh at 22-0.5.

Favela placed eighth in the discus at 52-0.

The Lady Panthers' 4x100-meter relay team of Arndt, Hostler, Hilburn-Frost and Goodman placed fourth at 59.55.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Hostler, Norwood, Arndt and Gryder finished fourth at 2:04.62.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Efurd, Hilburn-Frost, Rine and Gryder placed second with a time of 4:36.50.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Conley, Rine, Hilburn-Frost and Efurd placed first with a time of 11:18.17.